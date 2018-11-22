Requiem for a Mother-in-Law Gone Too Soon – Part 9

To teach

a little child

to hate

in of itself

is an abominable

act, but

to teach

a little child

to hate

the grandmother

after whom

she was named

is a curse,

an inexcusable

curse

that is bound

to linger

in her mind,

torment

her soul

for the rest

of her life –

to teach

a little girl

to dislike

the grandmother

after whom

she was named;

now, that is

an eternal

curse

without

cure;

like witchcraft,

the recipient

of which

will be forever

doomed,

doomed to carry

this burden

of reckless

deviltry…

I did not like

what I saw

with my own

naked eyes,

I did not like

what I heard

with my wax-clean

ears;

a sight

that staggered

my mind

and soul,

that stunned

my imagination

which struggled

to grasp

the roots

of such heresy,

such sacrilege,

such death-wish

for the woman

who gave

your own father

the life-milk

of her now-wizened

breasts,

who gave your sire

that selfless love

she is now so

wickedly

denied

and bereft;

who gave him

health

and strength,

who gave him

his scythe-sharp

wit

only a tiny slice

of which

you carry

underneath

your chicken’s

skull…

little one,

I do not hold

any inglorious hint

of grudge

against you,

your rudeness,

it is not

your fault

at all,

the fault

squarely belongs

to the one

who carried you

to term

who once

called her a witch,

it is she

who must carry

this rancid burden

of the diseased mind

and blighted soul

in perpetuity…

innocence

tainted by greed

and corrupted by

selfishness

can be cured

in the nick

of time, with

sobriety and

maturity;

in due course,

the little one

will come

into her own,

in due course

the naked truth

shall come

to light,

of life

stillborn

with deceit

and hate

distilled

from spite…

the little child

will grow

to know

this life like

a picture-book

the layout

of whose pictures

is the fruit

of love

and the will

to please

and be blessed

by the happy

viewer

in kind –

the irony

of it all,

to put up

a house only

to be told

you do not belong

in it,

after all;

to put up

a house

only to be

told you belong

out there

in the freezing

cold;

the irony

of it all,

to be made

a total stranger

to your own

homestead,

a total stranger

to your own

home and

hearth…

