CHRI Wants Independent Police Complaint Body Established in Ghana

A non-partisan and international Non-Governmental Organization commonwealth human rights initiative has held public forum on establishing an independent police complaint body in Ghana.

The aim of the forum is to give an overview of the legislative framework and accountability mechanism of the police service in Ghana, vis-à-vis international best practice on policing oversight, provide a summary of six models or system of IPCC operating in some parts of the world.

This include their strengths and weaknesses and make recommendations to inform advocacy and aid stakeholders dialogue to determine the appropriate IPCC /A model for Ghana.

The Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Peter Oredu said, Ghana police service had been up on their job by providing and maintaining peace and order in the society.

He noted that despite their effort, they have been also tag as one of the corrupt public institutions in Ghana which needs to be addressed.

According to him, the establishment of an independence body of police complaint commission would help them do diligent work without interference of other public institutions.

The Head of Africa at CHRI, Minna Mensah noted that, there have been so many issues about police democracy over the years which require total reformation in the police services to conform to the democracy principles.

The forum was held based on the establishing of an independent police complaint body report launched two weeks ago in Accra which made recommendations on the following research findings: to ensure that the proposed Ghana independent police complaint commission (IPCC)- fully independent from other state institutions.

Another proposal is that the Ghana IPCC should be accountable to an independent institution such as parliament and receive it's funding from there.

The commission is expected to have primary mandate to receive record and investigate cases that cause death and serious injury as a result of a direct or indirect contact of a victim with a police officer.

The Ghana IPCC should accessible to complainants, and that a media campaign and other forms of publicity are required to reach out to the public and educate them on the commission's activities.