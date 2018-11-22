Why High Cancer-Related Death In Holland?

Breast cancer

According to a new medical report released by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research Cancer (IARC), nearly 10 million people around the world will die of cancer this year.

The cancer research data from 185 countries around the world, estimated that there will be 18.1 million new diagnoses of cancer and 9.6 million cancer deaths in 2018.

Cancer diseases often strike black people harder and more than white people. However, according to new research by the European statistics agency Eurostat, apart from Slovenia, a higher percentage of the Dutch population dies of cancer than any other European Union state.

In 2015, 1.3 million people died from cancer in the European Union, which equated to more than one-quarter of the total number of deaths. However, the share of the total number of deaths which were due to cancer in 2015 exceeded 30 % in the Netherlands and Slovenia, Eurostat said.

Denmark and Ireland were third and fourth in the ranking. By contrast, less than one-fifth of all deaths in Bulgaria and Romania were caused by cancer. Eurostat did not attempt to explain the differences in the cancer death rates or suggest why it is so high in the Netherlands.

However, the Dutch integral cancer center IKNL explains that the number of Dutch women dying of cancer is particularly high compared with other EU countries. Lung, colon, and breast cancer are the most common cancers among women in the Netherlands.

Most of the cancer death is attributed to Smoking. A lot of Dutch women smoke since in the 1970s and that explains the high lung cancer death rate,’ a spokesman said. In addition, Dutch women have children at a relatively late age, which is also a risk factor in developing breast cancer.

A spokesman for the KWF cancer charity said that the figures reflect the thorough way cancers are registered in the Netherlands. ‘We know what sort of cancer someone has at an individual level. It is not like that in many European Union countries,’ said the spokesman.