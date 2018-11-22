Elevation Of Kordiabe Clinic To Hospital Brings Us Great Joy - CEO Of Dalex Finance

modernghana logo

Tuesday 20th November 2018, Accra: Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Mr. Ken Thompson said the elevation of the St. Andrew’s Catholic Clinic at Kordiabe in the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region to a hospital status is a refreshing piece of news to management and staff of Dalex Finance.

He said “…we are excited that both the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) have assessed the centre and found it fit for elevation due to the massive improvement in infrastructure and the sustained quality of services. This tells us our partnership with the Christ the King Catholic Church which culminated in the construction of a new 30-bed ward, theater and other ancillary facilities for the clinic in 2016 was a worthy cause…”.

The facility’s new status took effect from September this year. The new building which was commissioned on Wednesday 14th September 2016 houses the three main wards of the hospital- male, female and children’s wards. It also contains ancillary units such as consulting rooms, pharmacy, matron’s office, anesthesia room and rest room for staff. There is also a unit designated for theatre (operation room).

Recounting the history of the clinic at a Mass held on Tuesday 6th November 2018 at the precinct of the hospital to mark the upgrade of the facility, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, Priest in charge of the Christ the King Parish of the Catholic Church, lauded Archbishop Dominic K. Andoh for mooting the idea to establish a clinic in the Kordiabe community and delegating him to take charge.

He said “… the task has been equally challenging and refreshing. Looking back, I can confidently say we have made a significant progress and that brings me lots of happiness…”. He urged staff to “continue being compassionate caregivers…”.

Nene Narteh Wayo III, Mankralo of Lekpeje who represented the Paramount Chief of Shai traditional area at the event said “… this facility moved from what could be described as a chip compound to a clinic and now a hospital, playing a critical role in addressing the health needs of the people of Kordiabe and adjoining communities such as Doryumu, Asutsuare, Jorpanya, Agomeda, Ayikuma, Asebi, and Lawer Kope. We consider it a gift and we cherish it…”.

