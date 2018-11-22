2019 Budget Analysis

Budgeting is the financing role map to be embarked on in fiscal year by agency or nation. It includes expected inflows and outflows of a year. This is done with strong basis and commitment and mere wishes. Budget serves as a standard of measurement for actuals and expected.

The national budget presented before parliament of Ghana by the finance minister is not different from other budgets. Let’s delve into the details.

REVENUE PROJECTION

It has been seen as though government is not careful with its revenue projections since 2017. In 2017 budget, government projected GH₵ 42 billion for the fiscal year. That, government had to revise it downwards by GH₵ 3 billion in the midyear review. Hence, cut the budgeted allocation for goods and services then (2017) because that was the only touchable budget expenditure line item to game with. This means that, materials, tools, and equipment used at work places were reduced. No doubt the services sector contributed (55.9%) to GDP in 2017 as compare to 2016 (56.6%).

The trend seems to be same in 2018 revenue projection. Government projected revenue was GH₵ 51 billion and cumulatively revised revenue downwards close to GH₵ 3 billion. After introduction and restructuring of taxes and increased in oil revenue (GH₵ 1.45 billion), government could not meet its revenue projection. In 2019, government has jumped its revenue to GH₵ 62 billion. The questions are, what is the basis for the revenue projection? Could it be the tax reforms? An increase in oil revenue? ITLOS favorable ruling on the maritime boundary disputes means that Ghana owns the territory and can develop the site for oil exploration. Of which KOSMOS Energy has started. All these could not be strong basis because we have no control over the quantity.

It must be told that once there is a huge mismatch in revenue projection against actuals the budget will be thrown into despair.

EXPENDITURES

Government has succeeded in turning the budget of the nation into a political manifesto. Government has been able because government deceitful revenue projection gives it room to outline unrealistic expenditure undertaken to please citizens.

In 2017, government expenditure was GH₵ 51 billion projecting its budget deficits at 6.8%. This government claimed to live within its budget deficit 5.9%. what was undertaken in the 2017 budget. The 51 factories, dams, infrastructure etc. were not met.

2018 was not different. Expected budget expenditure was at GH₵ 62 billion. Government projected a deficit of 4.5% which clearly shows that government can’t meet it at the end of 2018. Looking at the expenditure performance of the 2018 budget review. No wonder government is shifting cost in 2018 fiscal years as in posting of trainee teachers, trainee nurses, NABCO, failure to undertake continuous projects, undertake new projects etc. all these are means to stay within the budget deficit brackets. Forgetting the repercussions these defer costing may bring to citizens. Financial discipline does not mean one or agency should not spend but in spend on expenditures that yield back proceeds either in the short, medium or long runs.

ONE DISTRICT ONE FACTORY (1D1F)

Is government serious with this initiative? Certainly no. In 2017 budget government projected to set up 51 factories. This government could not establish one. In 2018 budget, government spent over GH₵ 1.5 billion as stimulus to set up these factories. We learnt in its budget that 132 private businesses/ individuals have applied to set up these factories. Again, a singly one was not set up. In 2019 budget, we were told 55 private businesses/individuals will be or have been supported with credit facilities to undertake these factories.

In all these three (3) fiscal years, government has nothing to show in respect to these factories except stories. The concerns are that, government to revamp the existing state factories at least one in each region or set up brand new factories on its own and don’t depend on the private businesses. Government can set up these factories even if it is one factory every year, operate it and sell out to the private businesses. Relying on private investors to set up factories through government assistance is untenable. Enough of the rhetoric.

AGRICULTURE

Government attention on agriculture is a cause of worry. The role and percentage of the populace engaged in agriculture shows that without agriculture, Ghana would have been more than dependable country. I believe it was because of its importance in the economy that government brought its one village one dam policy to boost irrigation. Since 2017 fiscal year to date, not a single dam has been completed. Yet, government has promised another 570 dams in the 2019 fiscal year. The 35% population engaged in agriculture have suffered unduly enough over the years in 2017 and 2108 by way of higher price fertilizer, non-availability of extension officers, poor viability of seeds, low price of cocoa price despite the depreciation of the cedi. Cocoa farmers have suffered low cocoa pricing. The price of 30kgs of cocoa was sold at GH₵ 2,890 or GH₵7,600 per tone in 2016 when the cedi to dollar ratio is 3.2:1. The price has been the same over the last two years when the cedi has suffered further depreciation to 4.9 to a dollar. This means that the discounting factor of fall in value is suffered by the poor farmer.

Planting for food and jobs yielded very insignificant in the agricultural sector. The importation of rice, sugar, tomatoes, poultry and other food stuffs have silently increased despite the huge investment government made in the sector. The five (5) agriculture stations in the country are not utilized enough. The northern belt station is upper West (Babile) is wasting, the land is not put to proper use. Wenchi’s agricultural section is not different.

EDUCATION

Human resource development has been a major concern to all nations in the world including Ghana. This made government to establish a policy with the intention of increasing the man power base in the country. Government in 2017 and 2018 spent huge sum of funds to ensure the policy survival. The move gives government sleepless time in its financing and implement. Hence, difficult to come out with policy document. Debts owed these schools are worrisome which may crash the policy if care is not taken. This has eventually landed government free senior High School into double tracking where school going children in the second cycle had to come in batches due to lack of infrastructure.

Ghana Educational Trust Fund (GETFund) enacted in 2000 to assist government in uplifting education is crying for help because its statutory proceeds are used by government. Out of GH₵ 1.4 billion allotted to it, government has paid mere GH₵ 400 million asking the secretariat to get close to GH₵ 1 billion in the financial market.

INDUSTRY

The industry sector which is largely driven by foreigners has very little to offer us as a nation. Both mining and oil exploration is undertaken by foreigners with very few national as employees. It grows our GDP and makes us worthy to borrow. In 2016, the industry sector particularly oil accrued GH₵ 671.4 million as against 2017 GH₵ 1.45 billion. This shows that the increase in the industry sector which government has no influence over the increases push GDP growth upwards to make us credit worthy.

The development of these oil field were embarked on in 2009 with the recent TIEN and Sankofa field. Very little is done to this sector over the past two years.

ENERGY SECTOR

The energy stability over past two years enjoyed by citizens is due to the visionary leadership of the former president John Dramani Mahama. Over GH₵ 850 million has been pumped into the energy sector between 2012 to 2016. Excess capacity was in place to meet any increase in demand for power. Energy Stabilization levy Act (ESLA) was set up as sinking fund to cater for energy sector losses. This fund which was enacted with an annual proceed of GH₵ 2.5 billion was to exist for five (5) years to address energy related debts which banks suffering due to nonperforming loans form the sector. Today, the said sinking fund has been converted into a Public Company under Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to raise funds in the capital market at 19% 10 years. It is therefore not surprising that we going back to the days of “dumsor”. Due inability to fund idle generating capacities as karpower barge, Ameri, Osman Abubakar etc.

MANUFACTURING SECTOR

The manufacturing sector driven by local has been left to suffer with killer taxes, high utility tariffs. The sector employs large number of citizens than the industry sector as the brewery companies, roofing sheet manufacturing companies, textiles and more. All these companies have laid off workers because can’t of high operative and administration cost. Government reduced 17% of utility tariffs in the manufacturing as against 21% in the industries. Knowing very well that the usage of power in the manufacturing sector is higher than the industrial sector. And also employs more of the local than the industrial sector.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The massive infrastructural development witnessed in Ghana between 2008 to 2016 is unmeasurable. As in E-blocks, roads, airport, hospitals, markets, stadium, etc. No country can progress without infrastructure not even USA or UK. The 2019 budget shows a decline in infrastructure. From 5% of GDP in 2016 to 1% of GDP in 2019. Thus, GH₵19.7 billion in 2016 to GH₵ 4.6 billion in 2019. The road fund enacted in 1997 was set up with the object to do road maintenance with an accrued proceed of GH₵ 1.5 billion has been used as collateral to raise GH₵ 15 billion for other projects not roads.

TAXATION

It is unbelievable that with all the tax reforms and restructuring of taxes applications, government still revised its budget revenue and resort to borrowing in the financial markets at high rates. Value Added Tax (VAT) has been restructured to increase revenue. Cars with certain engine capacity were taxed, beverages, public sector workers with salaries above GH₵ 10,000 were not spared and many more. I support any move to widen the tax net so all tax payers do not evade or avoid tax. It should be progressive and equitable. But tax identification number (TIN) is should be used as pre-requisite to enjoy social services as health insurance and free senior high school as said by government.

CONCLUSION

Government should check its priorities and borrowing plans such that, we don’t borrow as a nation with nothing to show. In the provision of seed fund for national cathedral, payment of Ponzi scheme victims as DKM and other extravagate expenditure on government itself. GDP growth should not be driven by foreign operations in that country. Ghana beyond Aid must meant it not lip service. This will translate the growth of GDP into good standard of living and low cost of living.

Gandiibu Naah Evans

