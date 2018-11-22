Jonmoore International Celebrates 20 Years Of Excellence In Service Delivery In The Transport And Logistics Industry

Mr Hilton John Mitchell, CEO of Jonmoore International (4th from right) in a photo with Board and CEO of Ecobank Ghana

Accra – November 22, 2018 – Jonmoore International Limited (JMI), a privately owned specialized project logistics service provider in Ghana, has launched activities to mark its 20th anniversary celebrations in Accra.

The company has, for the past 20 years, been providing excellent transport and project logistics, road haulage and affiliated services to companies operating in the construction, manufacturing, food processing and other industries in countries within the West African sub-region. In accordance with its vision to be the leader in the transport and project logistics industry, JMI offers on-the-ground expertise in Customs clearance and transit procedures, special transport permits, safety co-ordinators, bilingual truck drivers, mechanical and electrical staff, heavy equipment operators and escort riggers, among others.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Hilton John Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Jonmoore International said, “Our 20th anniversary celebration underscores the fact that we have considerable experience and track record in the transport and logistics industry as well as the expertise to deliver innovative solutions”.

Jonmoore International recognises the need to combine expertise, creativity and specialized equipment as key ingredients to offer customers quality and superlative solutions to their transport and project logistics needs.

Mr. Mitchell noted that it is gratifying that JMI has become a great example amongst leading organizations in this country offering quality services, contributing to national development through job creation, contributing to the national coffers through payment of taxes and other regulatory payments and giving back to society through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes. “In the coming years we expect to penetrate new markets and consolidate ourselves as the leading and preferred transport and logistics provider in the sub region and beyond” Mr. Mitchell emphasised. According to him, the company is committed to exploring innovative ways in its service delivery to stay competitive and profitable by providing solutions and services to exceed clients’ expectations.

The Board Chair of Jonmoore International, Mr. Fred Oware, who launched the anniversary celebrations commended Management and staff for the impact their work has made in the West African countries in which they operate. “Jonmoore International has contributed immensely to expansion of the economies of these countries through the logistics and haulage services we provide and we owe it to your diligence and dedication to duty”, Mr. Oware said. He noted that the company will continue to invest in technology and its human resources in order to continue to live it mission of exceeding clients’ expectations.

The Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana Limited, Mr. Dan Sackey said the bank is proud to be associated with the success story of Jonmoore International. “Having served as Jonmoore International’s bankers for the past 19 years, we can attest to how prudent they manage their financial resources. We are therefore not surprised that the 20-year journey has been this successful”, he /she noted.

The anniversary observances started in May this year with a four-day mobile dental screening and outreach programme for residents of four communities in the Volta Region. The outreach programme, which is just one of the ways the company gives back to society, falls under the health and well-being component of its CSR programme. The celebrations will climax with a dinner to honour long serving staff for their commitment to the company and clients for their loyalty. Other activities outlined to celebrate the anniversary include an Islamic prayer session on Friday 14th December, 2018 and a Christian thanksgiving service on Sunday 6th December, 2018 to express gratitude to God for how far He has brought the company.