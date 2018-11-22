Young Racer Loses Driver's License Just After 49 Minutes

This joy did not last long.

An 18-year-old in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, has lost his newly acquired driving license within a very short time. Not even an hour did he keep the driver's license.

After 49 minutes, a novice driver in the German town, Hemer in North Rhine-Westphalia has lost his newly acquired driver's license again. The 18-year-old motorist had raced through the city right after his test with a non-allowed speed rate of 95 Km/h (kilometers per hour) and thereby get into a Police control with digital "laser traffic speed meter", the police said. Permitted speed limit was 50 km/h (kilometers per hour).

In his car were four friends of the young man. He is now facing four weeks driving ban, a fine of 200 euros and 2 negative points at the driver's (national) data registry office in Flensburg. His driver's license will be given back to the 18-year-old, only after an expensive retraining, it said. In addition, the probationary period will be extended by two more years to a total of four years.