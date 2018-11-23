modernghana logo

Media keeping government accountable is more effective than Minority - NDC MP

MyJoyOnline
Haruna Iddrisu is Minority Leader in Parliament
A Minority member of Parliament has lauded the media for its efforts in keeping the government accountable to the people..

The legislator who represents the Asuogyaman constituency in the Eastern Region admitted the media is more effective than the Minority [in Parliament] in keeping the government on its toes.

Thomas Nyarko Ampem picked as an example the cancellation of a plan to line up school children to greet the President on his tour of the Eastern region.

The opposition MP noticed that media publication of a notice directing this plan resulted in criticism and later the cancellation.

“…so I am grateful to the media…you are doing wonderfully well. I feel that the media is putting the government on its toes more than the Minority...,” Mr Ampem told Mamavi Owusu Aboagye on the AM Show on the Joy News channel Thursday.

The notice, dated November 20 and signed by District Education Director, Mavis Yirenkyi, directed teachers in some 11 basic schools and a senior high school within the district to accompany their pupils for the exercise.

However, speaking to Myjoynline, PRO of the Education Ministry, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, noted that the directive was not sanctioned by the Ghana Education Service HQ and that an enquiry will follow.

The Asuogyaman MP confirmed that the directive had been reversed and lauded the role of the media in achieving same.

“I am happy that they [headmasters] are calling me back this morning that the Education Director says they should cancel the programme,” he said.

He added that going forward the country should move away from practices that are not productive to the development of the nation.

“I don’t see what students lining up waving at the President will add to his visit,” he said.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| Oswald K Azumah| [email protected]

