President Akufo-Addo Visits Late Agyarko's Family

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, 22 November 2018 visited the family of the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, who died Wednesday, 21 November while seeking medical treatment in the U.S.

Mr Akufo-Addo was accompanied by a host of national executives of the governing New Patriotic Party and his ministers including Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, Energy Minister John Peter Amewu, as well as the NPP’s National Chairman Freddie Blay and National Organiser Sammy Awuku, to the Airport Hills residence of Mr Agyarko in Accra.

Mr Awuku, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, described Mr Emmanuel Agyarko as a pillar and “one of our strongest MPs.”

Meanwhile, former President John Agyekum Kufuor has mourned the passing of Mr Kyeremanteng Agyarko, saying he served his country diligently.

Speaking on Accra100.5FM’s Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwabena Prah Jnr. (The Don) on Thursday, 22 November, a day after Mr Agyarko’s demise, Mr Kufuor said: “He did not come across to me as someone who was sick and so his death shocks me.”

“He was hardworking, achieved targets set for him and, so, I will say Ghana has lost a great gem. It is sad that he has died at this age.”

The brother of the now-dismissed Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, died at a hospital in the United States of America after a long battle with illness.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Board (FDB) now FDA, was born on 10 December 1957 at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region.

He was also the Chairperson of the Environment, Science and Technology Committee of Parliament and once served on the Government's Assurance and Health Committees.

The late pharmacist-turned-politician obtained a BSc IN Pharmacy at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 1982.

He was age 61.

