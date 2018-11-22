NDC Congress: I'm ready to work with Fred Agbenyo to bring NDC to power in 2020 - Sammy Gyamfi

The newly elected National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi popularly known as 'Nyame Tse Ase' has pledged his total commitment to liaise with Fred Agbenyo to recapture political power from the NPP government in 2020.

At the end of a keenly contested election held at Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Center in Accra on Saturday, November 17, 2018, Sammy Gyamfi emerged victorious polling 6,215 votes to beat his main contender who was the incumbent Deputy National Communications Officer, Fred Agbenyo with 2,069 votes.

In all, over 9,000 delegates voted for 65 candidates that contested 10 vacant positions at the National which was surprised by Electoral Commission of Ghana.

The congress, which began on Saturday entered into Sunday becoming what may be described as the longest congress by any political party so far.

It, however, saw the adoption of some motions of an amendment to the party’s Constitution and the election of all national executives.

65 candidates vied for various positions.

The positions were National Chairman, Vice-Chairman, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organizer, Deputy National Organiser, Communications Officer, Deputy Communications Officer, National Executive Committee Members and the Zongo caucus coordinator.

This particular Congress, the NDC believes will re-energize the party to recapture power in the 2020 general elections.

A statement signed by the NDC's outspoken Communicator, Sammy Gyamfi and copied to the media indicated that Fred Agbenyo and his team fought a good fight and therefore stated he has a lot of experience that would help the party to recapture political power from the NPP government in 2020.

He congratulated him and his team and therefore promised to liaise with him to bring NDC to power in 2020.

"May I also seize this opportunity to congratulate my main contender and Senior Brother Fred Agbenyo and members of his team for a battle well fought. Indeed, the NDC is the biggest winner. I would like to indicate my readiness to tap into his wealth of experience and to work together with him to bring the NDC back to power in 2020", he said.

He expressed joy for the confidence reposed in him and promised to work closer with other executives.

He, therefore, promised to build a research-driven communication machinery that is capable of capturing political power for the NDC in 2020.

"A journey to help build a cutting-edge and a research-driven Communication machinery that is capable of delivering victory for the NDC in 2020. I am eternally grateful to the entire rank and file of the NDC for being with me throughout every way of this journey", he promised.

The statement read "I would like to specially thank Delegates from all NDC Chapters and the 275 Constituencies for the overwhelming endorsement given me to lead the Communications Outfit of the party. Thank you for your time, patience and endurance throughout this tedious electoral process. Your resoluteness and fortitude reflects your firm conviction in helping to birth a new dawn for the NDC. I am most grateful to you for believing in me".

He, seized the opportunity to express his profound appreciation to his team, friends and sympathizers for their unflinching support given to him to be elected as the National Communications Officer of the party.

"I also wish to express my profound gratitude to Team Sammy Gyamfi, my teaming volunteers, friends and sympathizers for your unflinching loyalty to this cause. Your sacrifices, dynamism and long suffering made this victory possible. I wish to extend same gratitude to all Senior members of the party, MP's and Cadres for their support in diverse ways", he acknowledged.

He opined "Fellow Comrades, the battle lines have been firmly drawn for 2020. The journey to remove this corrupt, nepotistic and inept government of Akuffo-Addo and Bawumia has just began. As your servant-leader, I will humbly look to you for support and wise counsel to execute the task you have entrusted to me. I am confident that, with our singleness of purpose and hard work, we are marching back to the Flagstaff House in 2021 because in unity lies our strength".

