Bawumia Mourns MP Agyarko

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is hit by the shocking demise of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Emmanuel Agyarko.

The Vice President described him as “a true patriot, a friend and brother” who would be forever missed.

“I have learnt with grief and shock, the sudden death of Hon. Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, popularly known as ‘3da ho plain,” Dr.Bawumia said on Facebook.

“Hon. Kyeremateng Agyarko was a true patriot, a friend and brother. He will forever be missed by me, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the entire nation. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Damirifa due, Hon.”

Sources close to the family and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), said Mr. Agyarko, 61, died on Wednesday, November 21 in the United States of America after a long illness.

The sources told Citi News he recently went to the States to seek medical care after his condition was stabilized at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

As a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Agarko has been the MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency since 2012, after he replaced the current Chief of Staff, Frema Opare as MP for the area.

A pharmacist by profession, he was once the Chief Executive of the Food and Drugs Authority, during the era of former President Kufuor from 2001-2009.

In Parliament, he's served on the committees of Environment, Science and Technology Committee, chaired the

Government Assurance Committee, and also served on the Health Committee.

He is the younger brother of the former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko .

He was loved by many in and outside the NPP, as he related well with all manner of people regardless of their social status.

He was also admired for how articulate, calm and knowledgeable he was in putting forth his arguments.

---CitiNewsRoom