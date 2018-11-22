B/A Fire Command To Shut Down Filling Stations That Flout Fire Regulations

The Brong Ahafo Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service is to close down fuel and Gas filling stations which are operating without the appropriate fire safety equipment.

Regional Fire Commander ACFO James Owusu Agyei made this made the declaration when he paid unannounced visits to some stations in the Brong Ahafo Regional capital on Tuesday.

The visit was to ensure that petrol and gas stations comply with the safety standards set for them.

He said the tour is aimed at keeping owners and attendants of fuel stations on their toes with regards to fire safety.

ACFO James Owusu Agyei urged filling station managers to constantly provide training for pump attendants to enable them to constantly upgrade their skills and expertise on safety standards in order to forestall any future disasters.

He was accompanied on the tour by Regional Safety Officer, Regional PRO of GNFS, ADO1 Ruth Mensah Tandoh and other officers.

Among the stations they visited were the Total Filling Station opposite the Sunyani High Court, Total filling station opposite Jubilee Park and Hills Oil Gas station on Abesim road and among other filling stations in Sunynai.

ACFO Owusu Agyei, in an interview with Ark FM’s Nana Antwi Boasiako, after the tour said he was satisfied with the safety mechanisms at some fuel stations.

The visit came in the wake of the explosion at a gas filling station at Techiman last week which damaged to properties worth millions of cedis.

He advised petrol and Gas station managers to install fire systems in their facilities and train their staff in firefighting skills and called on them to take extra precaution in their facilities in order to avoid fire outbreaks.