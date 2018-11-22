Nkoranza : Implement By-Laws To Prevent Annual Bush Fire Outbreak – Cashew Farmers To Assemblies

Progressive Cashew Farmers Association (PCFA) in the Nkoranza South Municipality and Nkoranza North District of the Brong Ahafo Region has called on the Municipal Assembly to gazette their by-laws to prevent annual bush fire outbreaks in the municipality.

According to PCFA, the PNDC Law 229 mandated Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to educate and establish free volunteers for control, prevention and enforcement of the bushfire laws but regretted that the Municipal Assembly had done nothing about that.

Cashew farmers in the Nkoranza South Municipality and Nkoranza North District have been worried about the annual bushfire menace which continues to wreck cashew plantations.

A statement signed by Mr. Robert Benefo, the Secretary of the PCFA and copied to the myarkfmonline.com said “The above problem is affecting the progress of cashew production. Thus cashew businesses is collapsing and unattractive, farmers are not able to repay loans taken from banks. Livelihood is lost among cashew entrepreneurs too”.

Introduction

Progressive Cashew Farmers Association is in the Nkoranza Municipality with a membership of 730. This group is a farmer based organization that was formed with the aim of forming a strong voice for the welfare of cashew farmers and issues affecting the progress of the cashew industry.

There is a growing demand on the world market for cashew kernels as well as its by-products. In spite of the significant benefits, cashew farmers have been worried about the annual bushfire menace which continues to wreck cashew plantations.

In the Nkoranza North and South Districts, cashew farmers are wailing because all our investments are wasted because of bush fires mainly set by selfish farmers, hunters and fulani herdsmen.

The bush fire law mandates the Nkoranza MDA to educate, establish fire volunteers for control, prevention, and enforcement of the law if violated but the Municipal Assembly have not done. The above problem is affecting the progress of cashew production.

Thus cashew businesses is collapsing and unattractive, farmers are not able to repay loans taken from banks. Livelihood is lost among cashew entrepreneurs too”.

The bush fire law mandates the Nkoranza North and South Districts to educate, establish fire volunteers for control, prevention, and enforcement of the bushfire law if violated, but the Municipal Assembly have not gazeted the laws since it establishment. It is based on the above reasons that BUSAC FUND, supported by Danida, European Union and USAID is funding Progressive Cashew Farmers Association to“Advocate for the enforcement of bush fire law to prevent bush fires in Nkoranza North and South Districts” As part of the funding a research was conducted to understand the situation better and come out with recommendation to mitigate this menace in the cashew production sector.

Findings

The investigation prescribes that, natural improvement partners, for example, the MOFA, GNFS, and the Forestry Commission should reexamine the arrangements of Bye Laws on shrub fires in the Assembly. This has turned out to be vital in light of the fact that the arrangement of the bye-laws on shrub fires since 1992 has not been amended.

The byelaws are along these lines outdated and needs survey. The get together ought to thusly constitute an advisory group of specialists who might examine the circumstance fuelling widespread/yearly shrubbery fires inside their region and turn out with new bye laws. The findings revealeds that bush fires are mainly set by selfish farmers, hunters and fulani herdsmen.

People are not also made aware (through community fora, durbar and among others) about the bye-laws and associated penalties.

The law did not spell out the roles of volunteers and volunteer bushfire and define a chain of command and authority.

The investigation conceived that the above, together with increase and adjustment of natural training, the inclusion of religious pioneers in refinement endeavors, the limit working of cashew agriculturists to advocate, and the foundation of an Emergency reaction focus would encourage the compelling operationa lization of cashew ranchers’ worries in the locale.

Recommendation

Strengthening of instruction/mindfulness on bye-laws on stray creatures. People should also be made aware (through community fore, durbar and among others) about the bye-laws and associated penalties.

The principles underlying existing provisions covering landholder responsibility to maintain fire breaks and manage fuel loads should be retained and strengthened.

The law should provide capacity to prescribe fire management actions for an individual property with such prescription based on fire risk assessment including the risk posed to other properties and firefighters.

The law should give volunteers authority to participate in firefighting and other fire management activities.

The law should spell out the roles of volunteers and volunteer bushfire and define a chain of command and authority.

The gathering ought to as an issue of criticalness build up an ecological calamity hotline and allot officers to react to crisis fire episodes. This hotline ought to be influenced accessible to ranchers so to that they can report individuals who illicitly set fire. The bye-laws should make arrangements for the security of WHISTLE BLOWERS: a law that will ensure the character of individuals who nourish the debacle focus with any data that worries bushfires and devastations of nature.

Amendment of the arrangements of Bye Laws on shrub fires in the Assembly: The arrangements of the bye-laws on bramble fires since 1992 have not been modified. The byelaws are hence old fashioned and need to be updated to meet the current demand of cashew famers and others. When is this done, it will helpoperationalise the worries of cashew agriculturists and safe protect nature.

Conclusion

Over time, an increased understanding of the many factors that contribute to the risk of fire will lead to positive developments in the fire protection of commercial structures. Improvements in public fire protection systems and services, as well as increased use of private active or passive systems through fire-protection and loss-control engineering, and there will an overall decrease in the cost of fire.

Private sector is the engine of growth in every economy, and so must be the top most priority by every District Assembly and sector ministries focus on promoting business associations/Farmer Based Organizations (FBOs) activities. When positive responses happen, the businesses of the private sector operators will improve leading to increased revenue; creation of jobs, and the ability of people to honor their tax obligations.

Issued By:

Mr. Robert Benefo

Secretary PCFA-Nkoranza

0203335491