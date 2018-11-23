modernghana logo

FEATURED: Nana Akufo-Addo Will Lose In 2020!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | News General News

President Nana Akufo-Addo mourns Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko

MyJoyOnline
President Nana Akufo-Addo mourns Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko

President Nana Akufo-Addo has visited the Accra home of the late NPP MP Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko who died Wednesday while seeking medical treatment in the US..

The President was joined by a host of his ministers and NPP national executives at the the Airport Hills residence in Accra Thursday morning.

11222018120614 i41o266ffa 6379788310991 6104360419946

The delegation included Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, Energy Minister John Peter Amewu as well as the NPP national Chairman Freddie Blay and National Organiser Sammy Awuku.

11222018120614 wbreuhgtto 5908870052649 9627194670442

11222018120614 j4ep276ggb 9947986060701 9834441802774

The President was scheduled to restart his national tour with the Eastern region where the late MP hails.

The indigene from Odumase Krobo in the Eastern region unsuccessfully contested for the Upper Manya Krobo in 2008 but lost.

But he would find political success in the Greater Accra region contesting and winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in 2012.

The 61-year-old won the seat even though the then-NPP Presidential candidate Akufo-Addo lost the popular vote in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the NPP delegation at the Airport Hills residence, NPP National Organiser recognized the late MP’s political prowess describing Emmanuel Agyarko as a pillar and “one of our strongest MPs.”

11222018120615 1j041p5cbw 2432430511961 2309078505987

The late MP’s father was a founding member of the Danquah-Busia Dombo tradition, the ideological inspiration behind the New Patriotic Party.

Deputy Information Minister Pius Hadzie speaking on behalf of family explained, the affable MP had been sick for a “couple of weeks” and sought treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

11222018120615 pulwo0a442 5203067436141 801621728110

“He was doing well,” the Deputy Minister said, but the family recommended further medical treatment abroad.

He would not return alive as he passed at about 4pm Wednesday.

11222018120615 l5grj7u3i1 5831511202371 8421753743146

11222018120615 m6htl8w331 4439278475526 4380014371333

11222018120615 h41o266fey 3001504529008 3160488657963

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com

News General News
Angry Residents Chased Out GhanaPost Officials Over GH50 Charge
Visa And Vivo Energy Partner To Enhance Digital Payments Across 15 African Markets
Gas Explosion: Cylinder Recirculation Piloting To Begin From Kumasi
Fraud Scandal hit MASLOC Dep CEO
Afro Bus to employ over 900 people
Menzgold Customers Angry Again Over NAM1’s Failed Promise
Elevation Of Kordiabe Clinic To Hospital Brings Us Great Joy - CEO Of Dalex Finance
NPA To Begin Cylinder Recirculation Model Pilot In Kumasi

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1HE THAT IS DOWN, NEED FEAR NO FALL. HE THAT IS LOW, NO PRIDE HE THAT IS HUMBLE, EVER SHALL HAVE GOD TO BE HIS GUIDE.

By: Sly, Jackson MS quot-img-1
body-container-line