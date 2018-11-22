WordDigest: Awaiting God's glory (6) Worship God

"A Psalm of David. Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name."

[Psalms 103:1]

Worship is a food for God not for humans or angels.

So anytime we fail to worship, we starve God.

Worship is not a style, mood, eloquence or the number of songs offered to God.

It's not necessarily about the lyrics but the heart attached to it. The kind of heart poured out to God in worship determines whether our worship will be accepted or rejected by God.

What's worship in the context of Jehovah?

Worship is dissolving yourself of who you are to focus on God's supremacy over the world.

David and others worshipped God daily at all times.

Worship does not only make us have fellowship with the Holy Spirit, but increases our responses to the deity of God driving away any plantation of darkness around us.

Awaiting God's glory, never live a day without offering worship in the form of songs to our maker.

Today and evermore make worship a heart beat because it's God's heart beat also.

Be blessed.

Prayer

Dear God empower us to make the necessary changes to be more like Jesus, Amen.

