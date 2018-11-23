End Of A Long, Tortuous Road

It has been a long and tortuous road to yesterday's destination. President Akufo-Addo issued an executive order to trigger the roadmap for the funerals of the two Yaa Naas and an eventual enskinment of a substantive Yaa Naa.

President John Agyekum Kufuor's empanelling of a 3-member committee of eminent persons to manage the long-standing imbroglio is the forebear of the momentous action taken by President Akufo-Addo.

What eluded others for many years is hopefully within reach and we must be grateful to God for his mercies and the milestone we have reached.

The Commander-In-Chief did not leave anybody in doubt about his commitment to ensuring that a long-lasting peace is restored in Dagbon. Time without number, he emphasized his committment to a long-lasting peace in this part of the country. Yesterday's issuance of the order will go a long way in ensuring that the dream of responsible Dagbon citizens and indeed the rest of their compatriots of a restoration of peace to this restive part of the country is achieved.

The place of peace in development cannot be overlooked in any society. Dagbon has suffered the negative repercussions of the long-standing intra-ethnic hostilities over the years. It is time a closure is brought to this negativity which is what is dawning with the presentation of the roadmap to the President and the subsequent issuance of the executive order.

Dagombas belong to one great ethnic grouping with a rich history cutting across the geopolitical frontiers of the country. Unfortunately, the avoidable restiveness and the impression of the absence of peace have both impacted negatively on development on this part of the country because, inter alia, investors abhor this picture of belligerence.

There are a few yet troublesome citizens of Dagbon and even elsewhere who selfishly benefit from the smuggling of arms which the negative state provides the needed impetus for. These persons would do everything they can to derail the peace process.

They are few but those who cherish peace are many: the cherishers of peace should identify the trouble-causers for effective isolation. If they do, what an important leap towards entrenching the seedling of peace just sowed.

In a whatsap-propelled age, the mischievous elements would send out all sorts of fake stuff in their wicked bid to scuttle the efforts of the good people at the head of the process. We should understand these ploys so that when they are unfolded, as they would definitely be done, we would not be fooled into retreating. In the matter of the quest for peace, there should neither be retreat nor surrender.

Dagbamba and other citizens must join hands in ensuring the viability and sustainability of the roadmap for therein lies the peace which has eluded us for too long.

At the time that the state of hopelessness ruled, the feat chalked today could have only been dreamed of. Today, the resilience and even perseverance of the President, the eminent persons and peace-loving Dagbamba, has brought the disagreeing persons together to begin the process of smoking a peace pipe.

Let them not rest on their oars, all the stakeholders, who championed the cause of the peace now glaring in the horizon, because as pointed out earlier, the bad guys like Satan, would try another trick from their bags of evil.

Periodic review of the roadmap would be a step in the right direction and so we call upon those relevant to the efforts to consider this suggestion.

These are momentous days and we join the people of Dagbon in savouring it.