President Akufo-Addo Receives Roadmap For Dagbon Peace

The two feuding royal gates in Dagbon – Adani and Abudu – have finally smoked the peace pipe after 16 years.

They took the decision after protracted negotiations with the Committee of Eminent Chiefs appointed by the government to the broker peace deal between the two parties following the murder of the late Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani, the overlord of Dagbon, in 2002.

The Committee of Eminent Chiefs, comprising Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Japka I and Nayiri Naa Bohogu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, yesterday presented its report to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Present were leadership and members of the two royal gates who accepted the new roadmap which would eventually lead to the enskinment of a substantive Yaa Naa in Dagbon.

Per the new roadmap, the committee and the feuding gates have agreed that Abudus will be given access to the Gbewa Palace to perform the final funeral rites of the late Yaa Naa Mahamadu Abdulai according to their customs and traditions.

The funeral rites, which are expected to last for two weeks, will commence on December 14 and end on December 28, 2018, after which the Abudus will leave the Gbewa Palace peacefully.

The Andanis will also take their turn at the Gbewa Palace to organize the funeral rites of the late Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani from 4-18 January 2019.

The Abudus will also leave the Gbewa Palace peacefully after holding the final funeral rites of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani according to their rich customs and traditions.

Reading the committee's report at the Jubilee House yesterday, the Asantehene said “on that Friday, that is the last day, there would be four recognized elders who will sit in seclusion and they will have to do their oracle to choose a new Yaa Naa and that starts from the very Friday that the funeral of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani finishes.”

He stressed that after December 18, the kingmakers of Dagbon should be able to enskin a new Yaa Naa to bring finality to the matter.

The Asantehene expressed grave concern about the decision of the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya Naa Abdulai Andani and the Kuga Na, Na Adam Abdulai not taking part in yesterday's event which was geared towards finally bringing peace to Dagbon.

He said the action of the personalities was an attempt to undermine peace in Dagbon which has eluded the people for over a decade.

Even though Otumfuo admitted that there are issues that would not affect the schedule, he insisted that he would have to engage the two sides to agree on the modalities for the funerals.

“I still have to engage the Kuga Na because I wanted to let him know that he should act as a father to both sides.”

“It was the Regent who appointed him as Kuga Na and therefore he has also benefited from the committee. If he takes any intransigent position, I am afraid the committee would have to deal with that.”

“I need to assure you that this committee is presenting this to you but we haven't finished till we get a new Yaa Naa; we will still engage them in the processes till we get a new Yaa Naa and hopefully we will come back here to present a new Yaa Naa to you.”

