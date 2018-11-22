Ahead Of Flagbearership Elections: NDC Members Warned To Stop WhatsApp Wars

A developing trend where political activists engage in fights on popular platform WhatsApp, has incurred the wrath of the newly-elected Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

He is therefore cautioning NDC activists to cease the growing WhatsApp wars.

“The media war should cease especially those on the WhatsApp platforms. Let's use the WhatsApp as a productive tool for organization rather than a disruptive tool to bring our party down.”

He announced plans to crack the whip against party members who use intemperate language and sponsor others to attack personalities in the party.

Prior to the congress, some influential party members engaged in media war.

A former Deputy Regional Minister, Joseph Yammin, reportedly described Betty Mould-Iddrisu, a defeated aspirant as ethnocentric and blatant lair who should be rejected by delegates.

Mrs Mould-Iddrisu, in response, also described the accusations as “foolish.”

Mr Ofosu Ampofo, who was addressing delegates at the 9th National Delegates Congress after he was declared winner in the contest, hinted of plans to establish a ballot box protection unit that would protect ballot boxes and polling agents on election day.

He said the move would address challenges faced by the party during elections especially in its strongholds.

“In 2020, we are not going to leave any stone unturned. We are going out to mobilise all forces to reverse the economic challenges we are going through,” he added.

Former President John Dramani Mahama also called on aspirants who lost in the contest to throw their full weight behind the new executives to help the party emerge victorious in the 2020 general elections.

“The return of the NDC to power should not be based on the poor performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in government, but the fact that the NDC provided a better option.

He said, “Our return to power must be based on a humble and persuasive approach to Ghanaians.”

Mr Ofosu Ampofo advised his fellow politicians to consider the concerns of the people before making decisions.

Koku Anyidoho, the immediate-past Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, who was defeated by Aseidu- Nketia, gave a concession speech on behalf of other defeated candidates.

“In the name of the party; the supremacy of the party, we will say that we accept the results declared by the Electoral Commission,” he stated.

--Daily Guide