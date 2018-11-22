GCUC Holds Induction Ceremony For New President

The Garden City University College (GCUC) has officially sworn in Professor Edward Kwame Asante as the fourth President of the University College.

Professor Asante who assumed duty as the fourth (4th) President of the GCUC on Wednesday August 1, 2018 has now been mandated by the University's Governing Council to run the institution as the Chief executive officer for the next four years.

The new president of GCUC comes on board with twenty years (20) university teaching and administration experience.

Having served as the director for the Institute for Development and Extension (IEDE) at the University of Education Winneba for seven years, Professor Asante had also served as the Head of Early Childhood Education for two years at the same university.

In an acceptance speech, Professor Asante promised to do everything in his power to live up to the responsibilities of his position.

"I pledge to work collaboratively with the great faculties’ staff and students at this University College and to advance our vision and mission" he noted.

He further called on government to support private universities in the country because they also contribute immensely to the development of Ghanaian youth.

The investiture which was on the theme, "Planning for Innovation,

Transformation and Change" saw representatives of other universities within and outside the country including Dr. Karl D. Self from the University of Minnesota USA.

The event was also used to matriculate five hundred and seventy-nine (579) fresh students.

Dr. Karl D. Self, an Associate Professor at the Department of Primary Dental Care of the University of Minnesota, commended the GCUC for running innovative courses with much emphasis on the Dental Therapy Department.

He stated that the university will triumph under the new leadership.

The Registrar of GCUC, Nana Owusu Kwarteng, was optimistic the new president was apt for the job.