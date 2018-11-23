Vacant Ayawaso West Wuogon Seat To Be Filled In 30 Days Time

The Electoral Commission (EC) is to conduct a by-election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency to fill in the seat which is now vacant after the death of the sitting MP Emmanuel Kyeremanten Agyarko.

Orders 17 and 18 of the Standing Orders of Parliament captures when the Speaker can declare a seat vacant, in accordance with Article 97 clause (1) (b) to (h) of the 1992 constitution.

Per the dictates of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which derives strength from the 1992 constitution, the Speaker of Parliament is expected to declare the seat vacant, and the EC accordingly informed by the Clerk.

Order 19 states that “in all cases as provided under orders 17 and 18 the Clerk shall immediately notify the Electoral Commission who shall take steps to fill the vacancies thus created in accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution.”

Article 112 (5) also states that “whenever a vacancy occurs in Parliament, the Clerk to Parliament shall notify the Electoral Commission in writing within seven days after the vacancy occurred, and a by-election shall be held within thirty days after the vacancy occurred.”

The MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Mr Kyeremanten Agyarko died in the United States yesterday after some ailment, at age 61.

Born on December 10, 1957, at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region of Ghana, the MP was a medical doctor, and a pharmacist.

He was Chairperson of the Environment, Science and Technology Committee in Parliament. He also served on the Government Assurance and Health Committees.

The late Hon Kyeremanteng Agyarko, a brother of the former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, was a Fellow of the Ghana College of Pharmacists.

He was married with seven children, and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

---The Ghanaian Chronicle