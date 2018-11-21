Health Ministry Bans Tramadol, Codeine

The Ministry of Health has banned the manufacturing, importation and sale of Tramadol and Codeine on the market.

A public notice issued by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) indicated that no person shall offer for sale Tramadol or Tramadol-containing products with a dosage form and strength above the dosage form and strength registered by the Food and Drugs Authority.

It added that all dosage forms and strengths of registered Tramadol and Tramadol-containing products shall be dispensed as "Prescription Only Medicines" and shall not be prescribed and dispensed at health facilities below the level of District Hospitals.

According to FDA, the Executive Instrument for the Control of the Importation, Manufacture and Sale of Tramadol and Tramadol containing products (E. I168) is promulgated in accordance with the exercise of the powers conferred on the Minister for Health by section 116 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).

Similarly, FDA noted that Codeine containing cough syrups are banned, their registration and market authorisations is also revoked.

FDA indicated that the Executive Instrument for the Restriction of Importation, Manufacture and Registration of Codeine containing Cough Syrups (E. I. 167) is promulgated in accordance with the powers conferred on the Minister for Health by section 116 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).

It added that all approved dosage forms and strengths of the codeine drugs registered by the Authority shall be re-classified as "Controlled Drugs" and "Prescription Only Medicines" and subsequently dispensed only upon proof of a valid prescription.

Read Public Notice here