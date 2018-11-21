AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine Trains 20 Media Practitioners

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, has organised a two-day capacity building workshop for 20 media practitioners who work within the catchment area of the mine.

The training programme dubbed, ‘’Responsible Journalism and Development Reporting’’, formed part of AngloGold Ashanti Ghana’s broad strategy of supporting the media in Obuasi to carry out their constitutionally mandated responsibility of being a watchdog and a development partner.

Facilitated by Social Support for Impact Studies and Media Net, the participants were taken through presentations and exercises on theories of development, Mining and Development, responsible journalism and reporting on extractives.

In his opening remarks, the Sustainability Manager of AGA Obuasi Mine, Nana Ampofo Bekoe, acknowledged the enormous influence the media has on society and underscored the need for journalism to be practised in an accountable and responsible way.

‘’Communication personnel play important roles in educating the public, raising issues, exposing shortcomings and reporting developmental projects among others. They can enhance the quality of their work by improving their knowledge of development issues, undertaking in-depth investigations and writing well informed articles and reporting accurately on issues” Nana Ampofo said.

He noted however that, the highly competitive media environment pressurises journalists to sensationalise their stories, thereby sacrificing the needed in-depth analysis of the socio-political development of the country.

The Sustainability Manager expressed AGA Obuasi’s commitment to contribute to building the capacity of journalists to enable them to appreciate modern industry trends and report accurately on issues.

He was optimistic that having been through the training programme, participants would be in a better position to make a difference in their reportage on issues concerning the mining sector.

The lead facilitator, Mr. Richard Kwadwo Elimah, President of Centre for Social Impact Studies said, the training programme was a first and crucial step in enhancing the capacity of journalists to improve on their reportage on the mining sector. He noted that, ‘’from today, news broadcast will never be the same again. The content of our morning shows and drive time will be more intellectually stimulating and factually accurate. The era of sensationalising news is surely coming to an end’’.

Participants expressed their appreciation to AGA, Obuasi for organising such an educative programme to build their capacity. They promised to be circumspect and exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.