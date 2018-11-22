Contractor Begins Work On Madina-Adenta Footbridges

Contractors have commenced construction works on the Madina-Adentan footbridges, reports have revealed.

That stretch of road has been in news lately for the wrong reasons due to the number of people being killed by speeding vehicles which triggered wild protests by residents.

A visit by Joy News' Komla Adom on Wednesday showed that construction workers were on the REDCO site erecting hoardings for work on the footbridge to begin.

Also, new traffic lights yet to be powered were erected at the Adentan SDA junction, where pupils of the Tot to Teen School dangerously cross each morning.

On November 5, the Director of Bridges at the Ghana Highways Authority revealed that the footbridges on parts of the N4 Highway will be fixed by end of 2019 after residents signalled protests.

Yaqub Koray told Daniel Dadzie on the Super Morning Show Wednesday that the Highways Authority intends to complete six footbridges over the period.

However, residents of Madina and Adentan staged a protest lastThursday after the 18-year-old West African Senior High School (WASS) student was hit and killed by a taxi.

Angry demonstrators set tyres ablaze causing billows of smoke to clutch the atmosphere, which made the road with a 100km/hr speed limit nearly impassable.

“No more deaths!” The residents chanted following the accident that occurred at around 4 pm.

According to Adom, metal barricades have been mounted in the median of the road from Madina Zongo junction through to Adentan Barrier to restrict pedestrians crossing on the stretch, while police officers assist students and other road users to cross.

