16th January 2019 set for Judgement Day for National Cathedral Construction lawsuit

Supreme Court has set the 16th January of 2019, to deliver its judgment on the lawsuit challenging the construction of a National Cathedral project.

The court set the date after both parties in the case argued their case in the court today, Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

In their arguments, Dr. Basit Bamba, who’s lawyer for the plaintiff, Kwabena Bomfeh, said they hold a strong view that the country is a secular state and as such, government must remain neutral and must treat all religions equally.

He also added that state’s entanglement in religion is unconstitutional particularly when other religions have not been given same treatment.

Responding to the plaintiffs, the Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, said the issues raised by the plaintiff did not require an interpretation by the court, describing their arguments as contradictory.

Mr. Dame also added that there has not been a contravention of the constitution.

Concluding his case, Godfred Dame said government is acting in the interest of the people having regard to their religious beliefs.

A member of the Convention People’s Party's (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, is in court over the yet-to-be-constructed National Cathedral project, seeking the court's intervention against Government's decision to construct the project as well as the organisation of Hajj pilgrimages.

The Supreme Court at a previous hearing allowed lawyers of the plaintiff to amend the original writ.

Although it was not clear which part of the writ issued they wanted to amend, Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, who was in court did not oppose the application, and further waived the state's option of responding to the changes to be effected.

The justices of the court granted the request by the lawyers of the applicant, and gave them three days to file the amended writ which they did.

Background

The government announced plans to construct a National Cathedral to serve as a national non-denominational Christian worship center for Ghana.

Some nine justices of the Court of Appeal as well as other judicial staff occupying bungalows around the site earmarked for the project have been asked to vacate to make way for the construction of the 5,000-seater capacity facility.

They are to move into temporary residential buildings pending the construction of some 21 new bungalows on the Second Circular Road – Cantonments in Accra.

These will be completed and handed over by January 2020. But some Ghanaians are opposed to the project.

Whereas some believe it is a misplaced priority, others want it to be relocated to other places outside the capital city.

National Cathedral, a priority among priorities – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo had earlier mounted a spirited defense of his administration's decision to construct a national cathedral in the capital, Accra.

Speaking in London, the president said the construction of such an edifice must be regarded as a significant symbol of the ordinary Ghanaian's life.

“People will ask if it (national cathedral) is a priority. It is a priority among priorities. We'll never find enough money to do everything we want to do. But we have to begin, and that's what we have started,” he added.

Gov't to provide seed money for National Cathedral project

Contrary to earlier claims by government that it was not going to fund or spend tax payers' money on the construction of the National Cathedral, it has now emerged that the state will provide the seed money for the project.

Deputy Minister Information, Pius Hadzide, had clarified that, the entire cost of the project, as well as the temporary accommodation for the affected persons, would be taken care of by private institutions and individuals.

“It is not correct that the state was going to be wasting public resources on building that cathedral. Building of that cathedral will primarily be funded by voluntary contributions from the Christian community, philanthropists and with grants from development partners, he said.

But it appears the government has now backtracked on its position. This is because; Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, whiles delivering the 2019 budget statement in Parliament on Thursday, disclosed that government is among other things providing the seed capital for the construction.

He however failed to mention how much government will commit as seed money to the project.

–

By: Fred Djabanor | citinewsroom.com | Ghana