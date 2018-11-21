You Can Reach Your Goals Through Reading - EL

A musician, singer and songwriter, Elorm Adablah also known as EL, has admonished children to cultivate the habit of reading as this can help them achieve their life goals. This advice comes at a time when research shows that children’s interest in reading, including that of adults, is seen to be waning.

According to EL, “No matter what you want to do in your life, as long as you read to educate and empower yourself, the sky is your limit.” EL thus advises everyone to pick a book once a while and as often as one can do so and read.

EL made these statements in a documentary produced by Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC).

The documentary forms part of GBDC’s campaign, dubbed “Learn to read; read to learn” which has been initiated to create and increase awareness of the numerous benefits of reading, particularly to children. The documentary comprises prominent personalities and role models who still make time to read in spite of their busy schedule.

These prominent personalities and role models, who are people the children readily identify with, have been recorded reading aloud children’s books, particularly books written by Ghanaian authors. EL read from Ghanaian Bed Time stories “Nii Kodzo Tawia & Esuon”.

The Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC) is an Agency under the Ministry of Education mandated to oversee the development, regulation and effective planning of the Book Industry in Ghana. One of the functions of the GBDC is to ensure the establishment of suitable machinery for the promotion of reading among all age groups, particularly among children. To promote reading among school children and also promote indigenous books, the GBDC periodically organises Book Fairs and Reading Festivals as well as forms Reading and Creative-Writing Clubs at Basic and Senior High schools.