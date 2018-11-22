Galamseyers Busted By Operation Vanguard

Operation Vanguard, anti-Galamsey force has arrested two illegal miners at Takyikrom, Adukromba and Amponyase of the Ashanti Region

This happened during the team's routine patrols to some illegal mining sites.

The suspects have been handed over to the Obuasi Police.

The are Bukari Hawa, 22 and Sampson Asiedu, 40.

According to Captain Edward Senanu Akakpo, Head of Public Relations of Operation Vanguard, the team impounded a Toyota Hilux pickup, motorcycle, tricycle, generator set, heavy-duty batteries, control boards and monitors of excavators, all properties of the suspects.

Despite the government's resolve to clamp down on the havoc the activities of illegal miners are causing the country's water bodies and forest belt, by forming Operation Vanguard, some recalcitrant Ghanaians and foreign nationals continue to demonstrate that they are not considerate to the environment.

Since these nation wreckers have resolved to clandestinely mine illegally to the detriment of the health of the larger population, Operation Vanguard, grouped into four; namely FOB West, FOB East, FOB Ashanti and FOB Central has also intensified its routine patrol of all the illegal mining sites under its zone.

Last Monday, for instance, FOB West arrested a Chinese illegal miner, Xu Yonghui, 36, in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality.

The arrest was during FOB West's patrols to Nyame Nnae-Kusiase and Nsabrekwa Number '4' in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality.

At the site, Captain Akakpo told The Chronicle that the patrol team found four immobilised excavators believed to belong to the suspect, who was later handed over to the Asankragwa Police, pending handover to the Immigration Authorities.

Captain Akakpo said the devastation the illegal miners have caused farmlands and eventually Ghana's water bodies is so unpardonable that Operation Vanguard, with its commitment to the state, would not rest until the irresponsible activity is drastically brought to the barest minimum or stopped outright.

“We will chase and grab them, wherever we will find them,” Captain Edward Senanu Akakpo told The Chronicle via telephone on Tuesday.

-- Ghanaian Chronicle