Obour Urges Parents To Buy Indigenous Books

Obour, MUSIGA President

The President of MUSIGA, Singer, Songwriter and Performer, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), has urged parents to patronize books written and produced buy Ghanaians. Obour made a case for the purchase of indigenous books in a documentary produced by the Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC).

The documentary forms part of GBDC’s campaign, dubbed “Learn to read; read to learn” which has been initiated to create and increase awareness of the numerous benefits of reading, particularly to children. The documentary comprises prominent personalities and role models who still make time to read in spite of their busy schedule.

Obour admonished parents to encourage their children to read locally produced books written by Ghanaians so as to help them imbibe the rich culture of Ghana. “Buy local books, buy story books written by Ghanaians so that your children can also grow not just reading but also imbibing the culture and traditions of our great nation, Ghana,” he said.

These prominent personalities and role models, who are people the children readily identify with, have been recorded reading aloud children’s books, particularly books written by Ghanaian authors. Obour read Patience O. Vomawor’s book titled “ Kwaku Ananse and the Honey Bottle.”

The Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC) is an Agency under the Ministry of Education mandated to oversee the development, regulation and effective planning of the Book Industry in Ghana. One of the functions of the GBDC is to ensure the establishment of suitable machinery for the promotion of reading among all age groups, particularly among children. To promote reading among school children and also promote indigenous books, the GBDC periodically organises Book Fairs and Reading Festivals as well as forms Reading and Creative-Writing Clubs at Basic and Senior High schools.