GBDC Initiates “Learn To Read; Read To Learn” Campaign

The Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC) has initiated an innovative campaign, dubbed “Learn to read; read to learn” to create and increase awareness of the numerous benefits of reading, particularly to children. The aim of the campaign is to encourage children to learn to read and after they have learnt to read, to continue to read for life. This will ultimately help to promote quality education, increase quality of life and general wellbeing, eradicate ignorance, poverty and disease and help in realising the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of the campaign, the GBDC has put together a documentary of prominent personalities and role models who still make time to read for pleasure in spite of their busy schedules. These prominent personalities and role models who are people the children readily identify with, have been recorded reading aloud children’s books, particularly by Ghanaian authors. The documentary is for reading promotion purposes. The objective is to get children to develop a love for reading not only their core study materials, but also storybooks to expand further their knowledge and vocabulary. It is also to instil in them the knowledge that reading is not only for children but adults as well.

Another aspect of the campaign is the formation of Reading Clubs in Basic schools together with the provision of booths stocked with storybooks to supplement the existing library facilities. The booths which have seating areas fixed permanently to the sides have been colourfully branded to attract the attention of the children. These booths are to be placed at vantage points in schools, particularly close to playgrounds, where the children can have easy access to the books at all times and to help them see reading as pleasure. The project is funded by the GBDC from its internally generated funds.

The Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC) is an Agency under the Ministry of Education mandated to oversee the development, regulation and effective planning of the Book Industry in Ghana. One of the functions of the GBDC is to ensure the establishment of suitable machinery for the promotion of reading among all age groups, particularly among children. To promote reading among school children and also promote indigenous books, the GBDC periodically organises Book Fairs and Reading Festivals as well as forms Reading and Creative-Writing Clubs at Basic and Senior High schools.