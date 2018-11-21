GBDC Provides Book Booths To Basic Schools To Promote Reading

File Photo

The Ghana Book Development Council (GBDC), an Agency under the Ministry of Education, which is mandated to oversee the development, regulation and effective planning of the Book Industry in Ghana, is providing Book Booths to Basic schools in the country to promote reading. The exercise forms part of GBDC’s campaign, dubbed “Learn to read; read to learn” which has been initiated to create and increase awareness of the numerous benefits of reading, particularly to children.

The Book Booths are stocked with storybooks to supplement the existing library facilities. The booths also have seating areas fixed permanently to the sides and have been colourfully branded to attract the attention of the children to the books. The booths are also to be placed at vantage locations in schools, particularly close to playgrounds where the children can have easy access to the books at all times.

The “Learn to read; read to learn” campaign is to encourage children to learn to read and after they have learnt to read, to continue to read for life. This will ultimately help to promote quality education, increase quality of life and general wellbeing, eradicate ignorance, poverty and disease and help in realising the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This exercise fulfils one of the functions of the GBDC, that is, to ensure the establishment of suitable machinery for the promotion of reading among all age groups, particularly among children. To promote reading among school children and also promote indigenous books, the GBDC also periodically organises Book Fairs and Reading Festivals as well as forms Reading and Creative-Writing Clubs at Basic and Senior High schools.

