Kofi osei Ameyaw shines at the NLA - Group 

The Leadership of the Public Forum for Economic Justice (PFEJ) has lauded the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Mr. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw for achieving a breathtaking and stupendous innovations at the Authority in less than two years in office as the Director-General.

This was made known to the media in Accra on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 by the group's convener, Bismarck R. Ansah.

He said "Per our checks at the National Lottery Authority, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw's leadership with the support from the Board of NLA has contributed hugely to the Refurbishment of the Lotto Marketing Companies National Head Office in Accra".

He added "We would like to commend Kofi Osei-Ameyaw and the Board of NLA for taking pragmatic steps and initiatives to positively redefine the lottery business in Ghana.

He, therefore, urged the general public to disregard some media machinations orchestrated by certain criminals who are hiding behind some unpopular newspapers and incredible journalists to tarnish the high earned reputation of NLA boss.

"They are doing very well and we would like to entreat the public to totally ignore and disregard the evil media machinations orchestrated by certain criminals and fraudulent personalities who are hiding behind unpopular newspapers and uncredible journalists to tarnish the reputation of Kofi Osei-Ameyaw and Board of NLA", he urged.

He revealed "Under the able leadership of Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, NLA paid into the Consolidated Fund an amount of 30 million Ghana Cedis for the year 2017".

"That was unprecedented as compared to the 16 million Ghana Cedis the former Director-General Ahiaglo paid into the Consolidated Fund for the year 2016. In effect, it means that this good record of Kofi Osei-Ameyaw is far better than the shambolic record of Brigadier-General Ahiaglo", he added.

He emphasized "The leadership of Kofi Osei-Ameyaw was able to convince the Economic Management Team of Government to abolish the 7.5% Income Tax on the commission of Lotto Marketing Companies as well as ensure the removal of the 5% withholding tax on lotto prizes".

Hon. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw upon assumption in Office put the necessary measures in place to fight and possibly eliminate all the fraudulent activities in the Lottery Industry in Ghana.

Mr. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw was appointed by President Akufo-Addo in March 2017 to replace Brigadier-General Ahiaglo (Rtd) as the Director-General of NLA.

Source: Daniel Kaku