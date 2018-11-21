KNUST Saga: Kudos To Otumfuo

How true is the saying that “Leaders are born and not made”, like a Blacksmith molding implements such as hoes, pickaxes, guns etc from hot metal. Any leader whose behaviorial activities and utterances are not peace-centred and development-oriented can easily win the inevitable tag of “incompetent”

Leaders who are made are those who win leadership race through dishonest means, such as rigging and vote-buying in politics. Such leaders usually mess up with their responsibilities and their country's economy as they grope about like a drunken old woman making a frantic search for her walking stick.

Yes, a genuine leader is born and thus God-sent. That is exactly what The Chronicle sees in Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene. Wherever the Otumfuo's presence is felt, peace and tranquility reign supreme, irrespective of how explosive the situation on hand is.

Against this glaring background, there is no room for surprise that at long last, Ghana's leading Science and Technology institution, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been re-opened for normal academic pursuit, after it was shut down due to violent protests.

On October 22, this year, students of the KNUST embarked on violent protests against management on some obnoxious policies. The unrestrained attack by the irate students led to massive destruction of properties, including the burning of over 40 cars. Properties destroyed were estimated at GHc1.7 million.

At the time, Otumfuo was outside the country. But news about what happened in his academic outfit forced him to return earlier than expected, a gesture akin to a responsible father whose children are fighting in his absence.

Undoubtedly, his early return was a blessing. He immediately put in measures for an early re-opening of the school for normal academic work to begin.

The reconstitution of the KNUST Governing Council met with some problems but with tact and diplomacy, tinged with his proverbial wisdom and golden patience, Otumfuo finally got the Council reconstituted. This flashed the green light for the re-opening of the University on last Friday November 16, 2018.

Even though the University is now re-opened, Otumfuo does not consider the problems completely solved, obviously taking cognisance of the adage that, “there is no smoke without fire”.

He has, therefore, hinted that a five-member Committee would be formed to investigate the circumstances leading to the riots, as revealed by the University Relations Officer, Mr. Kwame Yeboah.

The Chronicle sincerely commends Otumfuo on his decision to set up the 5-member Committee, since this will undoubtedly unearth the source of the crisis for a final solution, to bring the peace and tranquillity so much needed for academic work on campus.

Meanwhile, the paper admonishes the students to be appreciative of the efforts of Otumfuo and other stakeholders, which have led to the re-opening of the school.

Such sense of appreciation should find expression in how they comport themselves for the rest of their stay at the campus.

We also urge the authorities not to harbour any type of resentment or victimisation of the students, especially those they can identify as ringleaders of the riots.

Let all of them – both students and the authorities – put everything behind them as a bad dream and move on with campus as one family.

Opemsuo Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, The Chronicle says a big kudos to you and wishes you good health, long life and more wisdom.