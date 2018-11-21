Police Arrest Tema Pharmacy Robbers

The Tema Regional Police Command has thrown two suspected armed robbers involved in the Tema Community Four Top Up Pharmacy into the coolers.

Dennis Boachie Yiadom, alias Aso, 23, was arrested at Ejusu, Ashanti Region, on November 16.

Dennis and his accomplices masterminded robberies in Tema Community '4' and '6', after he snatched a blue-black Nissan Pathfinder from his victim at gunpoint at Afienya.

The vehicle had been retrieved by the Ashaiman Police.

Joseph Nartey Kumah, alias Joe Boye, 26, another suspect, was arrested during a swoop of 24 suspected criminals by the Ashaiman Police on November 16, along the Tema Motorway.

Joseph had been on the police wanted list for allegedly dealing in hard drugs and also involved in series of robberies being investigated by the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit at the National Police Headquarters.

“Both suspects are assisting investigation after which they will be arraigned before court,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Akrofi Oyirifi Edward Johnson, Tema Regional Police Commander, told newsman on Monday.

He said the Command was working closely with the National Police Intelligence Unit at the Headquarters to track down another suspect, Dauda, and others for their involvement in series of robberies committed with suspect Dennis Boachie Yiadom.

“The Regional Investigation Department (CID) will conduct an identification parade on 20th November, 2018, therefore, we appeal to the general public especially those who fell victim to the robberies, to partake in the exercise,” DCOP Akrofi announced.

Similarly, he said the Regional CID had retrieved a pay-loader and tipper truck belonging to the China Engineering Company, which was stolen from the company on March 30, 2018.

The suspects would be arraigned before court after investigation, DCOP Akrofi concluded.

Also, a spouse and 39 other suspects had been arrested at Community One, by the Tema Regional Police Command for dealing in drugs.

The unannounced operation was the second in less than a week the Command had carried out in Tema, as part of security measures to clean the area of miscreants before, during and after this year's Christmas.

The operation was led by the Tema Regional Operations Commander Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Martin Iningan and items retrieved from the suspects included; quantities of dried leaves suspected to be 'cannabis', assorted mobile phones and other personal effects.

DSP Joseph Benefo Darkwah, head of the Tema Public Affairs Unit, in a press statement said the suspects, who were in police custody, would be screened and profiled after which identification parade would be conducted by the Command.

Therefore, he said the public was invited to partake in the identification exercise at the Command, and added that those found culpable would be arraigned before court.

On behalf of the Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Akrofi-Oyirifi Edward Johnson, DSP Darkwah appealed to the general public to continue volunteering credible information to police, especially the hideouts of criminals, for prompt action to be taken on them.

He reiterated that such operations would be regular to get rid of drug dealers and other criminals within the metropolis and its environs.

Meanwhile, the dried leaves had been forwarded to the Police Forensic Laboratory for examination.