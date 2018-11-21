The Baobab Is Worth More Than This

Is 3:00pm, and I'm in bed. As weird as that may sound, it is the sad reality. Sunday didn't treat me well, I was down with malaria, but, I was getting better, that was what mattered. In my deep sleep, almost when I was about dreaming on a double digit cedi note I lost a couple of days ago, I had a phone call. I woke up abruptly, disgruntled on not seeing who picked my money, I took the phone, checked and it was none other than Sir Noble (Former USAG Pressress and Info Secretary and a great Developer). I picked up, and the conversation began, reminiscing on the memories and discussing issues with regards to the publicity of our noble University with Noble, we realized a new trend of exhibition of inferiority by great students of the University for Development Studies. The conversation got more interesting, and I wouldn't want to disturb you with retrospective analysis.

As we discussed UDS and the positive wind of success in the area of sports, we realised Developers were rather focusing on seeking attention from media institutions rather than exhibiting the glories of this noble institution. Surprisingly, the very prominent personalities who are supposed to channel their energies and efforts toward highlighting on the success chalked by our hardworking sports men and women have lowered their standards to a new trend of "if it was KNUST, UG" bandwagon.

Brothers and Sisters, the Baobab is excelling, TV3, GTV, Metro TV and even Taabea TV are not talking about it: we know, they would've done differently if it was KNUST and UG , we know that too. But will your wailings change a longstanding institutionalized media approach?

Will your wailings change and make UDS the talk of all print and electronic media?

Will your wailings make UDS attain the front page of Daily graphic?

Your wailings will change nothing comrades, it only exhibits inferiority and diminishes the glamorous nature of the precious baobab tree.

If they won't talk about us, why should we lower our standards in making them feel so important. Colleagues, lecturers and authorities, we shouldn't be interested in what the media propagates about our University. If they publish any negative thing about us, we should be quick to counter attack, but if we excel in any dimension and they refuse to share with our joy, let them be, let's keep doing our best to shine in all corners. There will be a time our good deeds and exceptionality will put us in the international scene. The efforts of our team at the African University Games and the West African University Games gained international recognition. I realised most websites in Nigeria wrote a lot of positive things about the UDS team and how they made Ghana proud. Some Nigerians on twitter did something similar. Can't we focus on exposing these international recognition on our platforms rather than expressing weakness and looking pitiful in the eyes of Ghanaian local media? We should focus on what we can do ourselves to make the baobab more fruitful and not the seeking of attention from local media houses who have an entrenched and bias position with regards to the establishment and setting of University for Development Studies.

Comrades, the baobab is worth more than this, use your platform to propagate the university. If there's any victory, talk about it, and desist from calling on localafrom a houses to do so because they treat other Universities better. They'll always do, but our ability to excel and achieve greater heights locally and internationally will always give us a more superior recognition. You are knowledgeable, and you are serving, be a proud Developer, forget the others who fail to recognise that, the baobab is worth more than this.

*Bioh Daniel*

