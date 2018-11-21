South African Airways Cargo Makes Difference In Lives Of Needy Children

JOHANNESBURG. 20 November 2018 – South African Airways (SAA) freight division, SAA Cargo (SAAC), is the proud airfreight partner of The Love Quilt Project (LQP), the US-based non-profit organization that helps vulnerable children in South Africa and the US.

As part of being a responsible corporate citizen SAAC when contacted once again by LQP through its New York office, jumped at the opportunity to extend a helping hand to the less fortunate.

As a result, SAAC recently transported over 100 handmade quilts from the US on behalf of LQP. Many of these quilts were handed over in Pretoria to children who are orphaned and affected by the HIV/Aids pandemic on November 17, 2018. More quilts will be given to children in the Western Cape on Saturday, November 24th.

SAAC is a specialist division of South African Airways, focusing on freight movement worldwide. It makes use of the belly space of SAA’s passenger aircraft and its dedicated Boeing B737-300 freighters.

Justice Luthuli, SAAC’s General Manager (Acting) says, “SAA Cargo has a long-standing relationship with The Love Quilt Project and is proud to be associated with an organization that makes a great impact on many children’s lives. In 2016, we were honored to have supported LQP by helping to bring their quilts to South Africa. We consider it a privilege to have once again partnered with the organization to bring hope and show love to these children through the beautifully handmade quilts.”

SAAC, in partnership with LQP, has transported over 400 quilts over the past five years for the benefit of the children.

Gretchen Ginnerty, President of LQP says, “LQP uses the healing power of love to change the lives of vulnerable and orphaned South African children, many of them affected by HIV and AIDS.”

“American children send messages of love expressed through art to brighten lives and help heal these children. These messages are created on fabric squares stitched into beautiful quilts that are given to children in need. LQP teaches tolerance and compassion, and through this initiative, the children are taught about the healing power of love and its ability to positively impact the world,” explained LQP President.

“This project is in line with our belief that, ‘love is the common thread that binds us all together as humans,’” Gretchen concluded. In a spirit of reciprocity, the South African children receive this same lesson before they receive their quilts and also create art squares for quilts to be given to American children affected by HIV/AIDS.

South African Airways (SAA) is the leading carrier in Africa, serving 57 destinations, in partnership with SA Express, Airlink, and its low-cost carrier, Mango, within South Africa and across the continent, and nine intercontinental routes from its Johannesburg hub.

Click here to watch a video about the Love Quil Project https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5G3FaP6TOQ