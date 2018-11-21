Gojiors International, South African High Commission Raise Funds For First Lady K’Bu Hospital Project

Gojiors International, an NGO with the support of the South African High Commission has converged to raise funds for the construction of New Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Korle-Bu.

Dubbed, “The Diplomatx Runway”, the annual event organized by Gojiors International, an NGO, seeks to raise funds to support humanitarian cause.

Held at the Marriott hotel in Accra, the charity event riddled with music and fashion brought together expatriates; government officials; heads of organizations; fashion and beauty industry players.

Also in attendance was the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Madam Lulu Xingwana and the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo , who was the special guest of honour for the night.

In her remarks, Mrs. Akufo-Addo, extolled the remarkable effort by Gojiors Int. to partner with the South African High Commission and challenged other locally based NGO’s to do same.

She emphasized the need to proritise the healthcare needs of women and children and said the construction of the New Korle-Bu Pediatric Intensive Care Unit aligns with the vision of the Rebecca Foundation to improve upon healthcare delivery in the country following the commissioning of a new mother and baby Intensive Care Unit at KATH.

“This is a facility that is needed to urgently save the lives of our children and I am happy to say that the hospital project is progressing with financial support from the Rebecca foundation”, she expressed.

Sod cutting for the project took place in June this year at the hospital premises and upon completion, the facility will have an ultra modern reception; guest room; administration block; isolation room; laboratory; mother-baby unit among others.

Suzain Manasain Dodoo, CEO Gorjiors Int. reiterated the need to prioritise the need of quality healthcare delivery for women and children in the country and further touched on how important it was to extend help towards the First Lady’s Korle-Bu hospital project.

“We thought that since the first lady is doing something on women and children it is good to use our platform we that it was need to support what she is doing”, she revealed.

Meanwhile, raffle in support for the fundraising is ongoing.

Below are some photos from the event:

Her Excellency, Madam Lulu Xingwana(South African High Commissioner).

Dance& Drum Ensemble.

Zulu Dance Ensemble

From L-R: Model; Suzain Manasain Dodoo, CEO Giojiors Int.; Annette Obeng-Nsiah, Fashion Designer

An elated guest.

Diplomatic models

Dr.Bennett takes to the stage to model.