THE GREATEST PLEASURE IN LIFE IS DOING WHAT PEOPLE SAY YOU CANNOT DO.By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
THE GREATEST PLEASURE IN LIFE IS DOING WHAT PEOPLE SAY YOU CANNOT DO.By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
WordDigest: Awating God's glory (4) Pray for life and favor
"'You have granted me life and lovingkindness; And Your providence (divine care, supervision) has preserved my spirit.
[Job 10:12]
Amplified Bible
Troubles may be unwelcome. But sometimes within the trouble there are some lessons learn from.
Job's trouble was terrible.
He lost his riches, wife and children coupled with wounds all over his body. His situation was a typical story of from 'grace' to 'grass' or from 'hero' to 'zero'
While in pain and rendered homeless at the mercy of the devil, Job still acknowledged God's favor and life granted him.
That life and favor from above kept His spirit alive.
No wonder at the concluding chapter of Job, Job's latter days were glorious than the former.
Everyday pray for life and favor from above regardless of whatever.
God bless you.
Prayer
Dear God, grant us life and favor always in Jesus' name, Amen.
✍Rev EZ
