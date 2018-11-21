Ghana-Sweden Chamber Of Commerce Maiden Joint Business Conference Ends

Trade and investment Business conference between the Ghana- Sweden Chamber of Commerce (GSCC) ended over the weekend in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The maiden business meet dubbed " the SWEDISH EXPERIENCE 2018" was a unique meet that embraced high profile delegations from over six countries across the world.

The aim of the business trip is to increase trade relations between Ghana and Sweden.

It again seeks to improve business to business relationships between Ghana and Sweden.

The fast growing Chamber, seeks to develop sister - city relationship and finally solidify the Cultural and Educational exchanges of both countries.

The business family is seeking an infant move in discussions and taking advantage of this relationship set up by Government ,Policymakers and businesses in real action -focused results through major collaborations with investors and developers already based in Ghana and Sweden.

The delegation from Ghana included the Volta River Authority representing the Energy sector, Sea Marine Services representing the oil and gas industry,Bragha Ltd representing the manufacturing industry and Due Fields from the Agricultural sector.

The rest includes the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly representing the Local Government, Takoradi Technical University on education and Unik Klining & facility management.

The Renewable Energy, Agro processing, medicals, Materials, education and the financial sector enclaves represented the Swedish economy.

The business trip in its maiden life, offered the opportunity for both countries to understand their cultural and ethical practices.

The Ghanaian contingent were able to establish the business rapport which according to them was an eye opener and positively envisaged to lead to more collaborations,training and technological transfer.

The "Swedish Experience" brought in its wake the need to shake up the Commerce Industry in the country and the utmost desire on the part of Government to develop it especially in the areas of ICT, Renewable/ Green Energy.

The "Swedish Experience" throws more light on a better understanding of the Swedish economy by promoting made in Ghana products through value addition, joint ventures,strategic partnerships, technology transfer,access to market,protocols, trade agreements and a common framework to help both countries do business effectively.