Special Prosecutor Regulations Bill To Be Laid before Parliament Today

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice is expected later today, Wednesday, to lay the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations 2018 in Parliament.

This legal document is the legislative Instrument that will give effect and make the office of the Special Prosecutor functional.

According to the provisional order paper for today Wednesday, the 21st of November, the Attorney General has been programmed to place the L.I before parliament.

Martin Amidu

The Subsidiary Legislation Committee is then expected to consider it after a referral from the Speaker.

The L.I. is important for the Office of the Special Prosecutor because it will set out the procedure for reporting corruption to the Special Prosecutor, and how corruption-related cases should be handled.

This Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, had complained that the lack of the L. I, a proper office space and financial challenges, were making him ineffective.

Government recently allocated a bigger office space that’s been renovated for the office.

Also in the 2019 budget presentation last Thursday, the Finance Minister announced an allocation of 180 million cedis for the office.