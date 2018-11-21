President Akufo-Addo Meets Otumfuo Mediation Committee On Dagbon Issues

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is today, Wednesday, November 21, 2018, scheduled to meet the Otumfour Mediation Committee handling the Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate.

This follows the three Eminent Kings’ resolve that the funerals of the late two overlords of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Mahamudu Abdulai IV and Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II should be performed in the old Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

Representatives of the Abudu and Andani royals led by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sae-eed have already arrived in Accra for the meeting.

Two prominent personalities in Dagbon, Lawyer Ibrahim Mahama and the Tolon Regent, Major Retired, Abubakari Sulemana are part of the delegations.

Also, the Spiritual leader and Chief Imam of the Shia Muslim community in Ghana who doubles as the Northern Regional Zongo Chief, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Dalhu, Sheikh Baba Dua, Sheikh Abubakar Tanko and Sheikh Aswad are representing the Clergy.

Nine out of 11 Metropolitan and District Chief Executives from Dagbon are to witness the occasion.

Representatives of the Dagbon Forum as well the Dagbon Malimi Zungo (DAMAZ) have been invited.

Ahead of the delegation’s departure for Accra, Salifu Sae-eed met with media Managers and Editors of Tamale based radio stations and emphasized the need for circumspection on the airwaves.

He also met with some Muslim Clerics and called for their incessant prayers for the implementation of the final roadmap for peace to materialize.

Background

The Asantehene-led Mediation Committee handling the Dagbon chieftaincy stalemate on Friday, November 16, 2018, finalized its road-map to the restoration of peace in Dagbon.

The three eminent Kings resolved that the Abudu Royals should perform the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa, Mahamudu Abdulai, beginning December 14-28, 2018.

This will be followed by the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II from January 4 to 18, 2019.

The two funerals are to be performed in the old Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

Rehabilitation of the Old Gbewaa Palace is to begin with immediate effect.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sae-ed, on Thursday November 15, led chiefs from both sides of the chieftaincy divide in Dagbon to the final meeting at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The latest decision is in line with the current government's resolve to permanently resolve the age-long Dagbon chieftaincy impasse.