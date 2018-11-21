Delegation From Greenwich Borough Of London Visits TMA

Tema, Nov 20, GNA - An eleven member delegation from the Royal Borough of Greenwich, London, in the United Kingdom is on a six-day working visit to the Tema Metropolis, to deepen their sister-city relationship.

The two cities, which have the Greenwich line or meridian passing through them at zero degrees latitude entered into a mutual relationship in 1999.

Mr David Gardner, Deputy Leader of the delegation, indicated that apart from the Greenwich line, the two cities were also the maritime hubs of their respective countries.

Mr Gardner added that the visit was to strengthen the existing bond between the cities and see how best they could help and collaborate with each other especially in education, football, tourism, cultural and health.

He indicated that over the years, they had had a number of exchange programmes, provided library books for selected schools and computers among others.

Mr Samuel Donkor, Tema Metropolitan Coordinating Director, receiving the delegation at the TMA on Tuesday, also recounted the numerous exchanged programmes both cities have had over the past years.

Mr Donkor commended the people of Royal Borough of Greenwich for adopting the TMA Manhean Primary School and working on adding Chemu Senior High School as an adopted school.

He called for more partnerships especially on recreation to provide activities for the youth to engage them during their leisure time to reduce the allure of social vices.

Presenting the status of the TMA, Mr Ali Amadu, Tema Metropolitan Planning Officer, observed that due to the carving out of the Tema West Municipality, the metropolis now had an estimated population of 262,162 consisting of 47.8 males and 52.2 females.

Mr Amadu said the figure was projected to increase to about 269,067 by 2019 based on the national average of 2.6 per cent annual growth rate due to the port expansion.