Tarkwa: Driver Hurt In Accident At Miawani

A driver sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident at Miawani Junction, a community near Kyekyewere, a long the Tarkwa-Takoradi road.

The driver identified as Peter Agama was rushed to the Agona Nkwanta Hospital for medical attention.

The incident, which occurred at the weekend around 0600 hours, involved a Man Diesel haulage truck with registration number WR 450 U and a Sino truck trailer with registration number GT 6787-18.

Superintendent of Police, Jonas Kofi Agbevam, Nsueam District Police Commander, confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency.

He said both vehicles were transporting manganese from Nsuta to Takoradi.

According to Superintendent Agbevam, while the Man Diesel haulage truck driver, Eric Abaidoo was ascending a hill on a section of the road at Miawani Junction, Agama who was then driving a Sino truck trailer at a top speed negotiated a sharp curve and run into the rear of the Man Diesel truck causing extensive damage to the cowl of the Sino truck trailer.

Agama sustained injuries, but the Man Diesel haulage truck driver escaped the accident unhurt, he explained.

The Nsueam District Police Commander said Abaidoo was asked to go and discharge the load and report back with the accident vehicle to enable them continue with their investigations.

He added that the accident vehicle has been cleared from the road to ensure the safety of other travellers.