Ghana News Agency Gets New Boss

Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the newly-appointed General Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), took office, on Tuesday, November 20, to a warm reception by the staff of Ghana's largest news gathering organisation.

It was all excitement and applause when the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Professor Olivia Kwapong, introduced him with a call on the staff to support him to succeed in his goal to help the Agency to become a force to be reckoned with.

Prof. Kwapong commended the staff for their loyalty to the organisation over the year despite the numerous challenges they faced with regard to operational funds, logistics and welfare packages.

She appealed to them to be committed because the new leader had the knowledge, experience, exposure and passion to lead the transformation agenda.

'You have survived and remained committed to serve GNA and you need to be appreciated for your hard work and dedication; but you should become more united and employ team work so that with the unity of purpose the GNA would reach the height it aspires for,' she added.

She commended Mr Kwaku Osei Bonsu, the Head of the Editorial Department, for holding the fort, saying he had done a good job like his predecessors.

For his part, Mr Owusu expressed his joy for becoming a part of the team to help take GNA towards its befitting status.

He recalled the days he did his internship with the GNA, saying many students at the time aspired to be like one of the Agency's journalists because they were above par.

He said it was his desire to push the Agency back to those glorious days with modern news technologies and thus called for team work and continuous sacrifices to get there.

The challenges, he stated, were real but with a collective will and a positive mindset they could be surmounted.

The media market, he noted, was tough and competitive, Mr Owusu noted, but said with innovation and perseverance, the GNA would beat the competition and deliver on its mandate.

Mr Osei Bonsu pledged the support of the staff to the General Manager, saying, they were prepared to work back him for their common good.

'The GM cannot change GNA without our support, let's rally solidly behind him and take it to the level we want to see it,' he emphasised.

Other senior staff also welcomed him to the family and pledged the support of their colleagues.

Mr Owusu holds a Master of Business Administration Degree in Project Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

A journalist by profession, Mr Owusu holds Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Administration from the same institution.

Before his ascension to his new position, Mr Owusu was the General Manager of TV Africa.

Previously, he worked as the General Manager of Metro TV from December 2014 to February, 2016.

He was also the General Manager of the EIB Network Ghana Limited in charge of Ultimate Radio 106.9, Kumasi from 2011 to 2014, was Media Consultant to GTZ from 2009 to 2011 and Programmes Director at the Multimedia Group (Joy FM) Accra, Ghana, from 2006 to 2010.

He also served as the Acting GM for the Multimedia Group (Joy FM) Accra from August to December, 2006.

The National Media Commission (NMC) in consultation with the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in October, this year, announced the appointment of Mr Owusu.

The appointment is in consonance with the 1992 Constitution, which mandates the NMC to appoint chief executive officers and governing boards of the state-owned media organisations, in consultation with the President.