Justice Baidoo Grabs IFPPAR Health Journalism Award

Joy News journalist Justice Baidoo won TV Story of the Year at the 2018 African Journalists Family Planning Reporting Awards in Kigali, Rwanda.

Baidoo’s video story on the myths surrounding the use of contraceptives in parts of Ghana was adjudged the best story of all TV stories received from across Africa.

The award ceremony, an initiative under the International Planned Parenthood Federation – Africa Region (IFPPAR), was held at the 5th International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP) which has brought more than three thousand global policymakers, researchers, young people, faith leaders and family planning advocates from around the world together in Kigali this week.

Receiving the award, he said “This story and this award should move Ghana and the continent to take seriously the conversation around sexual and reproductive health.”

“As a country, we are estimated to be adding on up to 800,000 people to our population every year. How are we sustainably planning for the future of these people we are bringing in every year?” he quizzed.

Baidoo, a Cardiff University-trained multimedia storyteller is the winner of several awards including the Thomson Reuters Food Sustainability Media Award. He is part of the producers of JoyNews’ award-winning documentary series “Hotline.”

Despite the progress made over the last several decades, the unmet need for family planning and contraception remains huge. Twenty-six per cent of married women in sub-Saharan Africa have an unmet need for contraception.

Access to services and supplies and/or choices is limited. In some communities, there is still fear of social disapproval or opposition by the male partner. Myths and misconceptions form a formidable barrier in which worries of side effects and lack knowledge about contraceptive options and their use are the norm.

This award ceremony, the third in the series, recognizes pioneering print, radio and television reports that have promoted dialogue on national/regional family planning policy issues. It aims to challenges governments on their family planning commitments and highlights innovative service delivery to increase access to family planning and contraceptive services.

It has previously been held in Bali, Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Watch Justice’ entry story here