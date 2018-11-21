NPP Scribe Punches Mahama Over FREE SHS

Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Maame Yaa Aboagye says former President John Mahama has no moral justification to advise the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government on funding free senior high school education.

According to her, the NDC would not have been in opposition today if Mr. Mahama and his government had the capabilities to introduce policies that that will benefit the poor.

She stated that the NPP, which does not share in the socialist ideals, as a result of a changing society, has made it its priority to ensure that no child is left behind uneducated.

“It is not in the DNA of the NPP as a liberal conservative party to design and implement social intervention programs but times have changed so we have to adjust our policies and programmes to meet the social demands of our people,” she added.

Addressing NDC delegates at Nsuta Kwaman Beposo in the Ashanti Region while on a campaign tour to be re-elected flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Mahama suggested that: “Some of the money for Free SHS should go into investing in the productive sector to generate employment opportunities for graduates coming out of the free SHS programme.

“But, when we say it, they do not listen,” the former president stated.

However, the NPP communicator in a reaction says: “So far, this government has implemented a lot of policies like the Free SHS, One district one factory, National Entrepreneurship Innovative Plan for entrepreneurs, reduction of taxes for businesses and industry as well as reduction of tariffs.”

She explained the government’s programmes is to help and empower the private sector to thrive and create jobs for the citizenry.

“Graduates can take advantage of all these policies to better their lives and that of the next generation,” she noted.

The NDC which calls itself a social democratic party, has failed to portray the ideals and principles that it should stand for, she stated.

“They have not designed or implemented any social intervention programme in this country,” she claimed and challenged the NDC to list one social intervention programme they introduced when in power to earn the applause of Ghanaians.