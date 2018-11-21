Passengers Robbed At Ejura

Some 20 passengers were robbed at Nkyensie near Ejura in the Ashanti region Monday.

Six armed men robbed the passengers while inside a vehicle. Money, mobile phones and other valuables were stolen.

According to Joy News’ Nana Asenso, passengers were also subjected to severe beatings by the robbers in almost two hours of the robbery incident.

“After they took my money, they took the gallon I was holding and cut it up thinking the content was palm wine even though I said it was palm oil,” one trader said.

Another trader explained, “they slapped, took all our bags and asked me to undress my child so they could see if I was hiding any money in his clothes.”

Many residents had their motorbikes and tricycles seized when they reached the roadblock put up by the robbers.

This is the second time armed robbers have robbed vehicles in the area. On Sunday, a truck driver was shot dead after he drove through a roadblock the armed robber put up.

Joy News’ correspondent Mohammed Nurudeen reported that “the armed robbers had blocked the road and were robbing cars, a driver going to Kumasi refused to stop, he was shot in the eye and died on the spot.”

A police officer was severely injured in the eye after the police went to the scene and made an attempt to arrest the armed robbers.

One of the victims who is the assembly member for Nkyensie electoral area, Rufai Seidu, told Joy News the men were armed with guns and machetes when they attacked the passengers on board.

According to Mr. Seidu, these attacks happened despite police assurance to provide security to the people, especially on Mondays when rural folks travel to the Ejura market to buy and sell.

The Municipal Police Commander told with Joy News that authorities are intensifying patrols in the area.

Chief Superintendent Richardson Kumeko appealed for public co-operation in efforts to track down perpetrators, adding that the persistent robbery and other crimes in the area require help and focus to deal with.