How 18-Year-Old Witnessed Murder Of Father

He is ready to write his basic education certificate exams but he has no money to register for the exams.

The man who will pay for his registration, his father, was murdered in cold blood right in front of him by machete-wielding men who after butchering the father to death turned on his son and butchered him, too. But he survived.

He survived to tell the story of his father’s death and the physical and mental torture he endured from the men.

How it happened

On November 9, just like any other day, the boy sat behind his father’s motorbike heading to school to acquire knowledge to face the world, but he faced hell on that day. He missed an appointment with death in the most heart-wrenching manner when some assailants pounced on them with cutlasses at a spot between Tomfokrom and Nsuta in the Bosome Freho district of the Ashanti region.

His dad, a farmer known only as Obodai, could not make it. Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor reported that the deceased suffered machete wounds to his head, arms, shoulders and any part of his body the assailants found fit to inflict.

They did not end there. They turned to his son and inflicted the same on him in the hope that he will join his father in the land of their ancestors. But he survived.

It is not clear yet what may have motivated the men to kill the farmer and attempt to take the life of his son. Neither have there been any arrests by the police.

Speaking to Erastus, the victim recounted vividly how his father met his untimely death.

Two men started it all. They had cables in hand which they used first to whip the dad who then lost control over the motorbike and fell together with the son. Then the others joined in. This time with machetes.

The young man, 18, said he stood watching, praying to God to prepare a better place for his father because he knew that was going to be the end for him.

“He was calling for someone to come to his aid but there was no one. It is very sad,” the young man narrated.

“When they were cutting him I was watching because I knew whatever happens me too I won’t be alive. I am wondering how I am still alive,” he added.

Safety

Despite surviving this brutal attempt on his life and watching the heart-wrenching episode of his father’s death, the life of the 18-year-old is still in danger.

Erastus Asare Donkor reports there is no security for the young man even when he was admitted to the hospital.

“The young man is traumatized; physically disturbed and totally devastated but wants to write his BECE,” Erastus reported.

The assailants are meanwhile sending threatening text messages to people who took the boy to the hospital.

The wife of the deceased farmer is scared at what will happen to her, and the seven children her husband left behind.

The police are yet to make any headway. Within days after the attack on the farmer, some policemen have suffered severe attacks with one of them said to have been shot in the eye by the assailants.

It is not clear if the attack on the farmer has any link to the recent string of police attacks.