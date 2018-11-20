Cement Blocks Used As Tables At Abalato Primary

Pupils of Abolato Primary School in the Bolga East District in the Upper East Region sit on the cement blocks and bare floor to study.

School authorities say the situation is negatively impacting the quality of education. They have therefore called the government to intervene in furniture swiftly.

The six-unit classroom was constructed in 2014, but due to government's inability to pay the contractor, the structure has remained uncompleted.

The structure which is only roofed does not have windows or chalkboards, and the dirty floors expose pupils to various degree of health hazards.

The students who sit on the bare floor to study use cement blocks as benches and tables.

Some pupils who shared their sad ordeal to Citi News called on the government to complete the school and provide them with pieces of furniture.

A pupil said “we sit on blocks for our lessons and we are unable to write well and the blocks always dirty and tear our uniforms. We want the government to floor our classroom, fix the windows and give us furniture”.

Another pupil added that “we are sitting on cement blocks, we don't have learning materials and our uniform is dirty, and we want the government to complete our school and give us furniture.”

The headteacher of the school Charity Apasinaba told citinewsroom.com that, the situation is impeding teaching and learning as well as enrolment.

“All stakeholders are aware of the situation of the school, as you can see the children are sitting on blocks writing and teaching and learning are not going on well.”

She appealed to all stakeholders, the Member of Parliament and the Bolga Municipal Assembly to help complete the building and provide furniture for the pupils.

Madam Apasinaba also expressed worry at the declining enrollment of the school due to the current situation.

Municipal Chief Executive for Bolagatanga Municipal Assembly Joseph Ameyure declined to comment on the development when contacted by Citi News.