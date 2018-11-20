Gas Shortage To Blame For Recent Dumsor

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has attributed recent power outages experienced mostly in the capital to a drop in the supply of gas to the Aboadze Thermal Plant in the Western Region.

The developmen, according to GRIDCo, caused blackouts during peak periods between 7pm and 9pm, Monday.

Supply of power has been erratic over the past couple of days prompting social media discussions of a possible return to the dreaded days of “dumsor,” which crippled business activities for nearly four years.

In 2015, the managers of the power sector were compelled to put up a schedule that went from 24 hours with light and 12 without light. The schedule was later reviewed to 12 hours with light and 24 without it. The government then invested into additional power sources to shore up supply.

But in a statement issued Tuesday from the Public Relations Department of GRIDCo, despite the shortage in the supply of gas, alternative arrangements have been made to ensure there is enough power to meet the demand.

Read the statement below:

Tuesday, November 20, 2018: Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) wishes to inform the general public of power supply challenges experienced yesterday November 19, 2018 during the peak periods between 7pm and 9pm.

This was as a result of sudden drop in gas pressure at Aboadze which caused a reduction in power generation from the West. GRIDCo had to call on other thermal plants in Tema to restore full power supply.

GRIDCo assures the general public that there is enough generation to meet power demand. We are working with all power generators to ensure continuous supply to all customers and will keep the public informed of further developments.

We deeply regret any inconvenience caused. GRIDCo thanks you for your patience and cooperation.