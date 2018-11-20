modernghana logo

This Man Is Not A Genuine Servant Of Ya'oh, My Dear Paa Kow!!
27 minutes ago

Proswrites Foundation set for 2018 Orphanage Visit to Village of Hope Orphanage

Akpah Prince
Proswrites Foundation and the Volunteer for Impact Ghana Team in partnership with the Village of Hope Orphanage want to give the wonderful children of Gomoa Fetteh an invaluable treat and experience that will shape them and make life more comfortable for them.

On 15th December, the foundation will visit the orphanage and engage in activities like the painting of the blocks, organisation of reading clubs and the donation of some items. In order to do that, we are calling for funds in cash or in kind that will support this project of impact.

You can send your donations to Michael Annorbil 0249666171

Join us to put smiles on the faces of these children

Author: Akpah Prince
