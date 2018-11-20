Obuasi MCE Presents Start-Up Kits To Youths In Obuasi

The Obuasi Municipal Assembly plans to train 200 more people in 2019 as contained in the Assembly’s 2019 budget. This is in line with the Assembly’s commitment to equip the youth with employable skills in order to make them more productive.

This was made known by the Municipal Chief for Obuasi, Hon. Elijah Adansi- Bonah on Friday, 16th November, 2018 when he handed over start-up kits to beneficiaries who have successfully undergone apprenticeship training in Obuasi.

The programme was organized to give out working tools and equipment to some thirty (30) youths who have successfully graduated in various fields such as baking, vulcanizing, auto electricals, auto mechanics, Carpentry as well as Welding and fabrication.

Addressing the audience which included Heads of Department, families and friends of the beneficiaries, the Obuasi MCE urged the general public to throw their maximum support behind youths who are inspired to go into apprenticeship training after basic or secondary education. He opined that most people in the society who tend to look down on these people should change their mindset since the practice has contributed to retarding our development as a people over the years.

Hon. Adansi Bonah posited that industrialization has contributed massively to the development of countries such as the United States, Canada, China and United Kingdom among other developed countries; hence the President of the Republic His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo since assuming office has expressed keen interest in improving Ghana’s Industrialization sector to meet world class standards.

He then indicated that so far 164 youths who were trained this year have successfully passed the National Vocational and Technical Institute (NVTI) exams. Among them were 23 hair dressers, 102 dressmaker, 21 tailors, 11 welding and fabricators and 7 carpenters. He said the Assembly is ready to award all these people with certificates to enable the people of Obuasi to benefit from the training programme.

“In the government’s bid to achieve its aim, the Obuasi Business Resource Center (BRC) has received a brand new 4X4 Nissan Pick Up vehicle from government and an ultra-modern Business Resource Center and office complex is also under construction in Obuasi to enhance the operations of the National Board for Small Scale Industries ” the MCE added.

He therefore encouraged the beneficiaries who received twenty (20) baking ovens, one (1) vulcanizing machine, a set of auto electrical tools, four (4) sets of auto mechanic tools, two (2) sets of carpentry tools and two (2) welding and fabrication machines to take very good care of the accoutrements and use them effectively to ensure efficiency thereby taking it upon themselves to train at least one person each in their various fields.

The Head of National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) in Obuasi, Mr. Kelvin Ofori-Attah also took the opportunity to congratulate all beneficiaries and also urged them to adopt good customer relations in their work places to motivate people to patronize their services.

He said the items which are estimated around GH₵ 50,000.00 were given out courtesy Rural Enterprise Programme in line with government’s ‘Industrialization Agenda’ to help reduce the unemployment situation in our society.

Mr. Ofori Attah also stressed that beneficiaries should desist from the habit of selling or leasing out the items but rather put them into proper usage as expected, since there would be periodic supervision by the NBSSI to ensure they are put into good use.

Beneficiaries were so excited and expressed gratitude to the Assembly for such training and equipping them and also promised to do all within their capacity to use the assets profitably to encourage others to join the Small Scale Industry programme in the subsequent years to contribute to the development of Ghana.